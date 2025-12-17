Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
my last piece for the year is demanding honesty, nothing else will help on the edge of collapse
the shrinking space for honesty is exactly what the system wants, because a world divided between denial and false comfort is easier to control…
Dec 17
•
earthlyeducation
80
11
35
you are not imagining it, the world’s insects are rapidly vanishing
a reflection on ecological unraveling, climate disruption and the possibility of rebuilding a world where life can breathe again
Dec 11
•
earthlyeducation
126
10
50
November 2025
I don’t need 30% off a TV, I need oil executives to be punished for their crimes
an honest look at the cost of hyper consumerism and the future waiting for us if we stopped mistaking bargains for progress.
Nov 28
•
earthlyeducation
231
14
82
the world reveals itself to those who travel on foot
a meditation on slowness, ecological truth and why the simple act of walking can teach us how to remake a world worth living in
Nov 19
•
earthlyeducation
140
12
51
October 2025
libraries as resistance
in a system that wants to dismantle education and undermine critical thought, libraries become sanctuaries of truth, radical hope, and quiet rebellion
Oct 31
•
earthlyeducation
and
yun shu
109
25
33
I need to be honest for a moment…
We need to tell the truth. We need to face the truth. We need to accept the truth.
Oct 21
•
earthlyeducation
185
39
59
what if congress consulted with fungi, and parliament pondered the needs of lichen, whilst boards negotiated with fireflies?
Why the future of politics depends on rediscovering cooperation, interdependence, and awe.
Oct 9
•
earthlyeducation
90
6
34
September 2025
Your body was not designed to swallow the whole planet’s screams
but the answer isn’t to unplug completely, now that we can hear her crying out day after day, the answer is not to shut out the noise, but to save her
Sep 26
•
earthlyeducation
224
8
84
Do not underestimate the role Big Oil played in much of humanity losing their minds
fossil fuels did not just overheat the planet, they destabilised democracies, rewired culture, & poisoned collective thought. dismantling big oil is not…
Sep 16
•
earthlyeducation
140
16
59
there’s nothing radical about wanting a liveable planet: in defence of progressives
Every fight for justice begins with radicals being demonised and ends with them being celebrated
Sep 10
•
earthlyeducation
107
2
40
in the entirety of the universe, diamonds are far more common than trees
this system tricks us into valuing useless commodities like diamonds over the living systems that sustain us, we must reject consumerism to realign…
Sep 6
•
earthlyeducation
89
5
36
The enemy of the working class travels by private jet, not by migrant boat
The future of humanity depends on who we decide the real enemy is.
Sep 1
•
earthlyeducation
118
14
52
© 2025 earthlyeducation
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts