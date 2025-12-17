The Earthly

Your body was not designed to swallow the whole planet’s screams
but the answer isn’t to unplug completely, now that we can hear her crying out day after day, the answer is not to shut out the noise, but to save her
  earthlyeducation
Do not underestimate the role Big Oil played in much of humanity losing their minds
fossil fuels did not just overheat the planet, they destabilised democracies, rewired culture, & poisoned collective thought. dismantling big oil is not…
  earthlyeducation
there’s nothing radical about wanting a liveable planet: in defence of progressives
Every fight for justice begins with radicals being demonised and ends with them being celebrated
  earthlyeducation
in the entirety of the universe, diamonds are far more common than trees
this system tricks us into valuing useless commodities like diamonds over the living systems that sustain us, we must reject consumerism to realign…
  earthlyeducation
The enemy of the working class travels by private jet, not by migrant boat
The future of humanity depends on who we decide the real enemy is.
  earthlyeducation
