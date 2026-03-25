Alarming new research has detailed the tactics of repression that states around the world are using to silence environmental activists.

While the repression of environmental activists is not a new phenomenon, the increase of repression through legal and parliamentary means is startling - especially so in countries with supposed protections on freedom of speech, expression and protest.

Bear with me for the next section…

The research highlights five forms of repression of environmental activists - largely undertaken by governments.

These tactics appear to have increased in recent years, the authors argue.

First, both state and non-state actors are involved in killing or disappearing activists.

Across the 14 countries studied in this research, at least 800 climate activists and land defenders were killed from 2012 to 2023.

This mostly occurs in the Global South, but often the interests of Global North corporations are being served by this violence.

Police action is also broadly categorised as a repression tactic, typically including arrests, harassment and surveillance.

In Australia for example, 20% of climate protests featured the police arresting protestors.

Vilification is another repression tactic explored in the study.

State and non-state actors vilify environmental activists to attempt to delegitimize their justified concerns and make the repression of activists socially permissible.

Governments and the police force also use the justice system in two clear ways to repress environmentalists.

(Rossdale, C., Berglund, O., Pantazis, C., Pessoa Cavalcanti, R., & Franco Brotto, T. 2025. The global criminalisation and repression of climate and environmental protest – a repertoire of repression. Environmental Politics, 1–26.)

On one hand, state actors exploit the grey areas in the justice system to undertake legal repression.

The use of laws that were designated to crack down on terrorists and organised crime have been used in many countries to target environmentalists.

Non-state actors (mainly corporations) also utilize the legal system with “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPPS) to intimidate activists or deplete their financial resources.

And on the other hand, governments simply decide to legislate against environmental protests, despite the freedom to protest being a cornerstone of liberal democracy.

The authors catalogue at least 50 new pieces of legislation targeting environmentalists across the 14 countries in less than 10 years.

Most of these new laws are from the USA and Australia despite both countries either explicitly or implicitly protecting the right to peaceful protest in their constitutions.

Most of this wouldn’t be news to the people reading this. But we must always understand the tactics of opposing forces.

More importantly, history tells us that when governments increase their repression of those supporting a certain cause, that cause is gaining ground.

Civil Disobedience Works

One of the most important academic works of the 21st century is Erica Chenoweth and Maria J. Stephan’s Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of Nonviolent Conflict.

This work methodically argues that nonviolent civil resistance has been more than twice as effective as violent resistance in achieving their stated goals over the last century.

The book has influenced many civil disobedience movements in the 21st century - including the Extinction Rebellion.

The simplified premise is that non violent resistance is more effective for two reasons.

First, nonviolent methods are easier for the public to stomach and therefore encourages more participation. This then translates into increased pressure on the target (governments) and can undermine their sources of legitimacy like political or economic power.

Second, it is easy for governments to justify the violent repression of violent movements, whereas the violent repression of non violent movements can cause significant reputational damage to any government. Rather than violently repressing a peaceful movement, a government may be more likely to bargain with movement.

One of history’s great examples of sustained protest and civil disobedience making real change is the Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

And, much like today, the repression of this movement by governments, police and the justice system before it finally broke through was immense.

I don’t think it is necessary to repeat here the history of the vilification and murder of civil rights protestors during the 1960s.

But there are obvious comparisons with the other three tactics mentioned in the above research.

Protestors were routinely assaulted and arrested by police despite constitutional rights to peaceful protest.

In Orangeburg, South Carolina, 388 students were arrested for silently walking through the town centre in protest of segregation at a local bowling alley.

More sinister was the NSA and FBI’s “counter intelligence” approach to trying to break the civil rights movement, much of which was declared as illegal by a Senate committee in the 1970s.

Across the South of the US, civil rights protestors were often arrested under state “breach of the peace” laws, exploiting a legal grey area to repress the protestors.

Protestors eventually won many cases in the Supreme Court by arguing that the arrests breached the First Amendment.

And beyond the use of Jim Crow laws themselves to repress the movement, Congress faced significant parliamentary delaying tactics from southern lawmakers to pass the Civil Rights Act.

In the end, solidarity and co-ordinated protest were key tactics that brought about the end of legal segregation and many forms of racial disenfranchisement in the south, despite the extreme repression of the movement.

* * *

Those who stand for addressing the climate and ecological crises face extreme repression that includes murder, arrest and harassment.

The same can be said for those who participated in the civil rights movement who persisted through state sponsored repression.

Research from the last 100 years tells us that non-violent movements have a far higher chance at achieving their goals.

Although it is dark at the moment, we can gain solace from the understanding that the increase in repression means progress is being made.

Fossil fuel corporations and those who fill their pockets with the destruction of humanity will not let their power slip without a fight.

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