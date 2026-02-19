For nearly a century, the USA has been the global hegemon in every sense of the word. The country has wielded total domination in the global economic, military and cultural spheres.

Yet, the core of the country has soured - many would argue by their political system’s total adherence to neoliberalism - leaving much of the country living pay-check-to-pay-check and politically desperate.

The domestic hellscape of 2026 USA, where the rule of law has been abandoned and the administration seems hellbent on authoritarianism, is often bewildering to outsiders.

But beyond the terror of the domestic landscape, several of Trump’s foreign policy moves have caused irreparable damage to the “post-war peace” (quotation marks as this period was not peaceful for many countries subject to US/NATO aggression) and the liberal world order.

These moves are of course headlined by the threats to militarily invade a NATO ally in Greenland and the tariffs introduced on most of the US’ allies.

Then there was the comment that NATO troops weren’t needed by the US in their invasion of Afghanistan, and that they stood “a little off the front lines.”

And finally, the administration has seemingly undermined the legitimacy (if there was any left) of the UN Security Council by establishing the “Board of Peace” in which Trump is in charge for life.

These moves have reinforced to many allies that the US-led liberal world order established after WW2 is crumbling, and many are starting to decouple from US influence.

For example, the EU sought to end two-decades of stalled negotiations on an EU-India trade deal to reduce reliance on the US market.

The EU - along with the UK - are also trying to reduce their reliance on US energy sources, recently tying up a new deal to build more wind power in the North Sea.

UK Energy Minister Ed Miliband clearly indicated the new deal had something to do with the current US administration’s instability, stating that the UK/EU are “standing up for our national interest” and the deal can help the UK get off “the fossil fuel rollercoaster.” The US is the UK’s primary supplier of oil.

I’m not trying to celebrate these deals, but merely using them as recent examples, of which there are many, that the US-led world order is severely fracturing and that there is appetite from major US allies for change.

When major powers fall, there is opportunity for great change.

Those Who Ignore Histroy…

There are two important lessons of the great historical revolutions that can help us plot a path forward.

The first lesson comes from the French Revolution, arguably still the greatest example of the masses rising to overthrow a controlling elite (see also the Haitian Revolution).

Excuse the extreme simplification, but the French Revolution of 1789 is a clear triumph of ideas and solidarity over privilege and exploitation.

After centuries of exploitation at the hands of the Monarchy and the Church in the Ancien Regime, unrest steadily grew in France and it became clear that things must change.

The need to change the established order gave rise to the Philosophes (Montesquieu, Voltaire and Rousseau) and their writings on what society could look like without a Monarchy.

These ideas spread through the masses and for better or worse, laid the groundwork for the birth of the French Republic (and the United States) after the fall of the Monarchy.

It is clear that we are in comparable times - most of the world knows that we cannot continue on the current trajectory of social and environmental exploitation.

Just like in France in the 1770’s, we know that a revolution is needed. The current crisis, just like in the past, is forcing us to envision a new world - a new utopia.

The true utopia is when the situation is so without issue, without a way to resolve it within the coordinates of the possible that out of the pure urge of survival you have to invent a new space. Utopia is not kind of a free imagination, utopia is a matter of inner-most urgency, you are forced to imagine as the only way out, and this is the utopia we need today (Slavoj Žižek).

The next lesson comes from the Russian Revolution, and is a fairly straightforward one.

While the ideas of revolution might foment and spread before the revolution, a window of opportunity is needed for the change to be seized.

Lenin was all too aware of this lesson, famously writing two years before the Russian Revolution:

A revolution is impossible without a revolutionary situation...it is not every revolutionary situation that leads to revolution.

The war with Japan, and then the First World War, along with centuries of Monarchical exploitation, had Russia teetering on the brink of economic and societal collapse.

The mass strikes in February of 1917 finally signalled the fall of the Russian Monarchy and the window of revolution opened for Russia, which was seized by Lenin and the Bolsheviks.

The USA is once again redefining the liberal-world order as we know it, probably destroying it this time. This is troubling and people are suffering as a result. But many revolutions have happened in times of great upheaval. Crises and upheaval often enable us to imagine and seize a new world outside of the dominant societal structures - those that have led to ecological collapse.

