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Melanie Lenart's avatar
Melanie Lenart
7h

An excellent piece! Personally, becoming a vegetarian about 40 years ago helped me resolve my inner struggle over killing animals. I believe it also helped me to recognize that personal actions can help resolve other contradictions too. Thanks for sharing!

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1 reply by earthlyeducation
Wilf Richards's avatar
Wilf Richards
8h

Well written, love this and I'll be sharing it with my veg box customers. The balance of actions is spot on for me

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1 reply by earthlyeducation
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