There is a phrase that circulates widely in progressive spaces: there is no ethical consumption under capitalism. It carries truth. Every product sits within a system shaped by extraction, exploitation, and inequality. No purchase arrives untouched by that reality.

But somewhere along the way, that insight has been twisted into permission. Permission to disengage. Permission to consume without reflection. Permission to dismiss individual choices as meaningless in the face of structural problems. That shift serves no one except the system itself.

Because collective action has never existed outside of individual behaviour. It is built from it. Every movement, every shift in culture, every transformation in history has emerged from patterns of people choosing, acting, and aligning in certain ways over time. Systems are not abstract forces floating above us. They are the accumulation of decisions, incentives, norms, policies, power structures and behaviours repeated at scale. Change the pattern, and the system begins to change with it, or at least, crack.

This is where systems thinking offers clarity. It asks us to look beyond isolated actions and see the feedback loops they create. One person changing their behaviour may feel insignificant. A million people doing the same thing reshapes markets, politics, and culture. Consider food. Industrial agriculture is one of the most destructive forces on the planet, driving deforestation, emissions, and biodiversity loss. Demand fuels it. Supply responds. When consumption patterns shift, even slightly, the effects ripple outward.

A million people choosing to avoid beef does more than alter individual diets. It reduces pressure on supply chains linked to deforestation. It signals to producers that demand is changing. It creates space for alternatives to scale. It shifts what is considered normal. Over time, those shifts influence policy, investment, and infrastructure. What began as individual decisions became a collective force.

This does not mean that personal choices alone will solve systemic crises. They will not. Fossil fuel dependence, corporate power, and political inertia cannot be dismantled through consumption patterns alone. Structural change requires organising, regulation, and the redistribution of power.

But dismissing individual action entirely misunderstands how systems evolve.

It also risks undermining the very behaviours that make broader change possible. Cultural shifts often precede political ones. When enough people begin to act differently, new possibilities open. Ideas that once seemed marginal gain traction. Policies that once felt unrealistic become viable. Living more ecologically within a broken system is imperfect by definition. Contradictions are unavoidable. Participation in harmful systems cannot be fully escaped. But those contradictions do not erase the value of trying to align one’s actions with a different future.

In fact, they make it more necessary.

Because there is power in coherence. When people begin to live, however partially, in ways that reflect the world they want to see, it strengthens movements. It builds credibility. It creates communities of practice that can sustain deeper change. At the same time, this must be paired with organised collective action that targets the structures themselves. Advocacy, organising, voting, protesting, building alternatives. These are not separate from individual action. They are extensions of it.

The false divide between personal behaviour and systemic change has held movements back for too long. One without the other is insufficient. Together, they reinforce each other.

There is also a cultural dimension to this conversation that deserves attention. Mocking or dismissing people who are making an effort, however small, creates division where there could be solidarity. It turns potential allies into spectators. It replaces encouragement with cynicism.

That approach weakens movements.

Encouraging individual action does not mean ignoring systemic injustice. It means recognising that people are often looking for entry points, for ways to engage, for actions that feel tangible. Those first steps matter. They are often the beginning of deeper involvement.

A person who starts by changing how they eat, travel, or consume may go on to question larger systems, to organise, to advocate, to push for structural change. That pathway is common. It should be supported, not ridiculed.

The scale of transformation required in this moment is immense. It touches every aspect of how we live. Meeting that challenge will require both sweeping systemic shifts and widespread changes in behaviour. It will require millions of people moving, imperfectly but intentionally, in a similar direction.

This is how systems change. Gradually, then suddenly. Patterns accumulate until they reach a tipping point. What once felt marginal becomes mainstream. What once seemed fixed begins to move. The idea that individual action does not matter overlooks this dynamic. It assumes that systems change independently of the people within them. History suggests otherwise.

Collective action is simply individual action, aligned.

It is millions of choices, repeated, reinforced, and amplified through connection and organisation. It is culture shifting beneath the surface until institutions are forced to catch up. So the task is twofold. Live in a way that reflects the world you want to build, as much as you can within the constraints that exist. At the same time, work with others to change those constraints, to reshape the systems that make destructive choices the default.

Every time someone chooses differently, speaks up, organises, or supports change, they are contributing to a broader pattern. That pattern, over time, becomes a force. A force capable of reshaping systems that once felt immovable.

Individual action is collective action. The only question is what direction it will take.

It’s so easy to feel hopeless and alone when we constantly stare into an endless blue screen of bad news. If that’s how you’re feeling, it’s not your fault, it’s how the system works. But the way you break out of it is by planting a community garden, marching in the streets, attending town halls, joining a food distro group… and if you don’t know where to start, find an Earth Day event near you at earthday.org/earth-day-2026/#map If there isn’t one near you yet, create one! Be a part of the billions of people building a better world. Our Power, Our Planet.