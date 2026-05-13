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Frank Marano's avatar
Frank Marano
3d

As an adult, I want the truth. Don’t waste my time with bs or sugarcoating. With the truth you can make better decisions on what needs to be accomplished.

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1 reply by earthlyeducation
Asia Zanders's avatar
Asia Zanders
2d

Yes! I (and honestly many others) have been saying this for years with intense push back and denial. It seems like this thought process is finally breaking through the fatalism and status quo.

As an educator and researcher who uses systems concepts to explain how our decisions (everything we do and think) impacts the outcome, immediate or latently, this whole post resonates with me. The hope you're talking about is self efficacy- the belief that the effort you put in has meaning. On top of that, and I am so happy you said it, is that you are considering the capacity to carry on.

Fighting against social and institutional norms is like trying to pushback against an oncoming train- impossible when it seems you're doing it on your own. Therefore, it is imperative to teach people how to be resilient, that it is okay to rest, to learn the systems, but to never give up.

I could go on, but in all, I completely agree. There is so much to do, but we will get there. I won't see it, but I think my kids will. 💛

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1 reply by earthlyeducation
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