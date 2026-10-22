The Earthly

The Earthly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane Walley's avatar
Shane Walley
4d

I hadn't heard of this before, it is so cool!

Reply
Share
Nick Perfect's avatar
Nick Perfect
4d

To make this happen, I suggest a policy development that separates 'housing' from a 'home'. Housing is a commodity that can be rented and used as a product for commercialization and capitalism. A home is a human right that every person has as a roof over their head. Political labels are used to promote capitalism only.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 earthlyeducation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture