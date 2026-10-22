While we despair at the world we are losing, being destroyed simultaneously by human greed and apathy, I often find solace in imagining what our next world can look like.

There are so many amazing solutions, inventions, communities and ideas we are creating everyday that can bring us hope for the future.

One of the questions for our future that I often ponder is; what does housing look like in a peaceful, just and ecologically sustainable world?

It is undeniably emblematic of our current world that some people can afford to helicopter out of one of their many city penthouses to a country mansion while people spend their lives sleeping on the streets below.

Not only is our system of housing unjust, it has also been severely problematic for the environment - through the urban sprawl of low-density living destroying surrounding environments to centuries of heating and cooling homes through fossil fuels.

What, then, does housing look like in a peaceful, just and ecologically sustainable world?

There are so many different interpretations of this question; many believe we will have to retreat from resource-heavy cities and live closer to nature while others look to soviet-style apartment blocks and communal living arrangements in urban settings.

As with much of public policy, some ideas might work better in different places while combined approaches might produce the best results.

I think one of the major issues we will have to tackle with housing comes from the differing cultural views on housing; the dominant idea of housing in the western world is an individual space that is only shared with close family.

For many, this resembles the “white picket fence” dream, a large-ish house with enclosed yards and privacy from the outer-world.

Is this type of housing possible in our next world?

One way we might have this type of housing in an equitable and ecologically sustainable world - and I’m not necessarily saying we should strive for the white picket fence view of housing - was demonstrated in Melbourne, Australia a few years back.

Photo by K8 on Unsplash

Greenhouse by Joost

“Nature doesn’t have waste, the tree that falls down in this forest creates resources for other species to get started again, it is the perfect example of a closed loop system. I don’t see why a house should be any different to this…

…I’ve always had this dream that our homes could be a place that provide us with everything that we need. Imagine if our houses grew our food, imagine our cities as ecosystems feeding ourselves, imagine if we could green our homes and every family could feed themselves,” Joost Bakker.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Joost Bakker set out to build a functioning, zero waste-home in the centre of one of Australia’s biggest cities which could house and feed two people totally independently.

The “Greenhouse” had a few simple rules; if it is not biodegradable or can’t be recycled, or it is toxic, it cannot be used in the house - knocking out about 90% of all modern building materials.

Beginning from the bottom - most houses’ foundations are set in cement, the production of which causes an equal amount of carbon emissions to be released into the atmosphere.

Instead, the frame of the house (made of recyclable materials) is pushed into the ground by the layers of soil used for food harvesting on the top of the house.

The soil is held in polypropylene (recyclable) barrels and the plastic wrap that usually accompanies building material is made from food waste products.

The walls are made from compressed straw - in itself a “waste” product of cereal’s production.

And importantly particularly for the Australian context, this material is heavily fire-resistant.

If done right, timber is a recyclable/regenerative material - trees used for timber production that are cut down correctly will eventually regrow.

But we know that the timber production industry is far from sustainable, primarily as it has resulted in the tearing down of natural forests to be replaced by more profitable monocropping.

All the timber for the Greenhouse has been sourced from agroforestry - the practice of reintroducing native timber trees by farmers to re-wild their land.

The house also operated as a restaurant for the time it was open, only being able to serve food from products grown in the house.

Probably the coolest aspect of the food production was the mushrooms.

Mushrooms need humidity to grow which was provided by the steam and condensation captured every time the house’s occupants had a hot shower.

And, mushrooms produce CO₂, which was then fed into the soilbeds used on the house’s roof to turbo-charge the growth of vegetables, roots and herbs.

The use of tigernuts (not actually nuts but the root of a grass) underlined how amazing some plants are at providing food - they were eaten as roasted “nuts”, harvested as milk that was also used to make ice cream, and the leftover nutmeal used as flour in cake.

The project wasn’t all smooth sailing, of course, and one event showed just how hard it is to do something groundbreaking like the Greenhouse is in a world that treats our natural environment so poorly.

The house had a beehive and some of the bees had ventured to a garden using pesticides, bringing the chemicals back into the hive and nearly wiping out the whole hive.

But, bees are both smart and resilient, knowing not to return to that garden and bringing the hive back to full strength in a few weeks.

Finally, the house had a biodigestor, a large air tight container that breaks down human and food waste using microorganisms, producing gas to power the house’s kitchen as well as fertilizer for the plants.

There’s so many more amazing solutions implemented by this project that we don’t have the space to talk about here, but you can learn about them all in the documentary on the Greenhouse.

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The Greenhouse shows us what is possible if we combine human ingenuity with care and respect for our natural environment.

It is not a perfect house and is not accessible to everyone, but there are so many great solutions utilised that any of us can implement.

Yes, we will still need to end fossil fuel proliferation to halt ecological destruction.

But it is still worth taking up individual actions that help our planet - and also show policymakers what can be done with a bit of intelligence and care.