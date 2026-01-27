The Earthly

The Earthly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

Powerful framing on how attention extraction isn't just annoying but structuraly exhausting. The part about prescribing indvidual coping strategies for structural harm really nails it. In my own life I've noticed how burnout feels different now than it did even five years ago, like there's no actual off switch anymore. What's interesting is the strategic question of how local alternatives scale without getting coopted or crushed by market logic.

Reply
Share
Sandra Fox's avatar
Sandra Fox
21h

Well written. Thank you for what you do. The current human condition in one, as ever from you, eloquent essay!

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 earthlyeducation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture