Cities, for better or worse, are the centre of life on earth. More people live in urban centres than ever before and this trend will continue well into the future.

Cities have often developed and grown without any regard to their natural surroundings and are still major sites of environmental degradation.

But, accepting that cities will still house most of the world’s population into the near future, we need to make cities work not just for humanity, but for nature too.

Believe it or not, one of the world’s historically most-polluting-cities in London is also a world-leader in greening megacities.

Photo by M4x1mvs on Unsplash

Green Space

London is often recognised as one of the greenest major cities in the world.

In 2019 London was designated as the first National Park City by the National Park City Foundation in recognition of London’s more than 3,000 green spaces.

London’s park-history, as with much of the UK’s history, begins with monarchs and the aristocracy, setting aside land for their own personal use - like London’s Royal Gardens.

Fast-forward to 1845 when parliament required land enclosed in urban areas to set aside land for public recreation - often referred to as the “commons”.

Preserving these green spaces meant that they became etched into the cultural, social and of course ecological fabric of the city.

As early as the 1930’s it was recognised that maintaining green spaces in the city could help with moderating the air quality brought on by London’s industrialisation.

Moving forward to contemporary times, the city retains much of the green space that fosters diverse wildlife, enhances air quality and contributes to the cultural life of the city.

Recent research has valued the health benefit of London’s abundance of green spaces as saving nearly £1 trillion per year in NHS costs.

London city has set a goal to be more than 50% green by 2050.

Rewilding a City

The benefit of introducing and maintaining green spaces in cities means that native wildlife can return and flourish in land they were once removed from.

There is no greater example of this in London than the return of Beavers to the city.

(Credit - Abhilesh Dhawanjewar, the Ealing Beaver Project)

Wild beavers were hunted to extinction for their pelts nearly 400 years ago in the UK.

A local project in Ealing (Zone 4 London) has reintroduced a family of beavers to an urban wildlife sanctuary in 2023 and the benefits have flowed through to the wetland habitat and the surrounding community.

Beavers fell trees to create dams to slow the flow of water, producing deep pools which help protect themselves from landbased predators.

By felling trees, beavers let in more sunlight, which encourages plant life to grow and creates new habitats for birds and insects. Beaver dams also filter water, improving water quality which also encourages more plant and wildlife.

The dams are also important carbon reduction sites as the new bacteria created by the deep water digest nitrogens, while other pollutants are trapped by the sediments.

And, importantly for the surrounding community, wetlands help prevent flooding. For the first time in a decade, residential areas downstream of the Ealing Beaver Project have not flooded.

A Helping Hand

But, it’s not always about what re-introducing wild animals to cities can do for us.

Cities often destroy natural habitats for its wild inhabitants, and some need a helping hand to adapt to urban life.

In the 1950’s, peregrine falcons were basically extinct in UK cities.

Now there are more than 30 pairs in London as the species has learned to adapt, adopting nests on high rise buildings as a replacement for nesting on cliffs and mountains.

The only help the falcons really need now is to have their urban habitats protected.

And, cities are often safer than rural areas in the UK for the falcons who are still often poisoned by agricultural pesticides.

Hedgehog populations across the UK have declined - except in urban areas.

Hedgehog “highways” - tiny doors in back garden fences - allow hedgehogs to roam through peoples gardens rather than crossing dangerous roads. Residents are also providing tiny little feeding huts for hedgehogs.

(Credit - Hedgehog Street)

Ultra Low Emission Zone

Keeping a megacity like London green requires effective - and sometimes unpopular - public policy.

In 2023, the Mayor of London expanded the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to all of London.

The ULEZ requires vehicles which don’t meet a safe emission standard to pay a charge for everyday they are driven in the ULEZ.

Despite significant backlash, the results of ULEZ are clear - across all areas of London, harmful air pollutants and carbon emissions have reduced.

In Central London, harmful roadside concentrations of nitrous oxide are down more than 50% compared to a scenario without ULEZ.

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Cities have done irreparable damage to our natural environment.

But we must accept that they are part of the future of humanity.

All over the world, cities are learning to take their place as part of nature.

London is one shining example of a megacity learning to exist in the natural environment by dedicating and protecting vast green spaces, re-introducing and caring for native wildlife and using public policy to reduce harmful emissions and pollution.