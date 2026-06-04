The Earthly

The Earthly

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Keith's avatar
Keith
17h

Brilliant. So nice to hear a positive story about the environment for a change. It seems that it takes very little effort, by people, for nature to be restored.

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Doreen Hosking's avatar
Doreen Hosking
17h

I love your Substack. It is always interesting and good to find something positive. There is a lot of positive stuff out there. Keep doing what you are doing. Thanks.

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