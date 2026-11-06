The upcoming Conference of Parties (COP) will be held in Türkiye - jointly hosted with Australia - which is the 31st time this event has been held.

For three decades now, governments and civil society have been meeting to discuss how to address climate change.

Some progress has been made, but 30 years of negotiations has clearly not produced strong enough action on climate change given the current collapse.

One of the common criticisms hurled at COP - justifiably - is that it is just another venue for governments to talk about what they might do to address climate change, without being held accountable.

The Paris Agreement addressed this problem, to an extent, by requiring countries to commit to emissions reduction targets and regularly report on their progress - but there is no real penalty to countries who don’t meet their targets or report regularly.

In addition, the COP process can be held ransom by countries that aren’t really interested in addressing climate change and seek to protect their fossil fuel interests.

This is why we recently shone a spotlight on the Santa Marta Conference as a new venue for climate cooperation as its main focus was to progress real climate action now, without having to negotiate with countries that oppose change at COP.

As an Australian - as many of our Earthly team are - we need to shine a spotlight on the doublespeak that Australian governments have produced for decades regarding climate change.

This is not just an Australian problem, but Australia is the perfect example; even countries with a good reputation for action on climate change and the environment (e.g. Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia etc) are still corrupted by, and perpetuate, a system that depends on profits, resources and accumulation.

The following can be applied to many of these “middle powers” that cultivate a good international reputation on climate action all the while expanding fossil fuel industries and destroying their environment for profit.

I’m not quite sure how much the rest of the world understands how much of a bad actor Australia is when it comes to climate action and environmental protection.

Australia is the third largest exporter of fossil fuels - behind USA and Russia - meaning we export more fossil fuel than the oil barons in the middle east.

And our governments routinely provide significant tax breaks and subsidies to the fossil fuel industry - reaching almost $15 billion (per annum) a few years back.

But Australia often hides behind some strong domestic climate action and international climate financing to position itself as a global climate leader.

Yes, renewable energy production has increased.

But there is little chance Australia will meet its Paris commitments:

“We will likely arrive at 2050 with 245 million tonnes of residual emissions still to be offset – more than half of today’s net emissions.

Australia would also need its coal and liquefied natural gas production to drop by about 80% and 25%, respectively, by 2035. Coal exports would have to fall by 95% before 2040,” Professor Bill Hare.

Despite the election of a centre-left party, who campaigned on a strong environmental platform to get back into power in 2022, this government has approved thirty-seven new, extended, or expanded fossil fuel projects since taking office.

This government recently approved gas fracking in the Beetaloo Basin - which could be the biggest gas project in the country - on the back of a government report which said the project wouldn’t contribute to net emissions due to carbon offsets.

So there realistically is zero chance Australia will cut down its fossil fuel production under either major centre-left or centre-right party to meet their Paris targets, despite the frequent pledges to the international community.

For years the Pacific Island countries have been urging Australia to address their fossil fuel exports which has been met with false platitudes and doublespeak.

I remember reporting on the current government’s election promise to co-host a future COP with Pacific Island countries in 2022 and thinking this is a pretty bold attempt at diplomatic greenwashing.

Many Pacific Island leaders called this out and sought reassurances from the Australian government to commit to certain climate and environmental outcomes.

In one campaign ran against the partnership, leaders said:

“Australia refers to us as ‘family’. We ask that we be treated as such.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with Pacific countries in response to the climate crisis means to stop doing the very trying driving the climate crisis.”

It is even more bold when you consider not only Australia’s contribution to carbon emissions, but also their record on ocean protection.

The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef and one of the country’s most important tourist destinations.

Following mass-bleaching events, the government announced a $AUD443 million competitive grant to support the GBR.

Who did this grant go to? A charity with only six employees who had links to mining companies BHP and RioTinto.

An official audit of the grant described the process as having “insufficient scrutiny” and the charity was selected in only 3 days.

This event is emblematic of the Australian government’s approach to the ocean, and the environment more broadly.

In another example, Australia currently claims that it “protects more ocean than any other country on earth,” claiming 52% of its oceans are protected.

In reality, scientists argue this figure remains inaccurate since the government has achieved this by heavily concentrating protected areas in zones in remote offshore territories where human impact is already minimal.

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I’m sure the following examples resonate with many people outside of Australia who feel hope at the promises made to the climate movement that governments cast away after pressure from industries that destroy our environment for profit.

Australia is a joint host at the upcoming COP31 in Türkiye.

We cannot let them stand on the global stage and proclaim themselves as a global environmental leader while simultaneously expanding the coal and fossil fuel exports that are literally sinking their neighbors.

We need to put pressure on not just the Australian government, but on all nations who continue to develop fossil fuels despite promising the opposite.