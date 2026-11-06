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citizenswain's avatar
citizenswain
10h

I posted the other night about putting things back together. Ecocide is a crime we need to enforce.

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Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
5h

And it’s a crime that most of us are participating in if we had more respect for this planet come on people wake up

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