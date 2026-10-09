Welcome to the first edition of our monthly Earthly newsletter!

We’re growing our community across lots of different platforms and want to make sure everyone can be involved!

Our monthly newsletter will bring together stories, news and updates from across the Earthly community for the previous month.

We hope this encourages you to get involved or to just keep track of what is happening in the world of Earthly!

From our Substack

This month our long form substack articles covered recent climate news including the broken records for global sea surface temperatures and the UN’s acknowledgement that we will overshoot 1.5C.

We looked at new polling research from Earth4All which confirmed that we still have a large and diverse coalition of people that want climate action now, and still believe in making this happen democratically.

We also dove into the dark history of how western capitalism was violently imposed on the global south and how we need collective action to win over individual consumption if we really want to change our world.

Community Updates

If you didn’t already know, Earthly has a community Discord server!

Earthly Connect is a space to grow and rebel together. We’ve got wellbeing circles so you don’t burn out, intros to activism if you’re just starting, clubs for reading and learning, spaces to share tactics, and people who’ve been in the fight for years ready to mentor. It’s where we rest, learn, and rise.

Every month we’ll share updates from the server here:

The book for last month’s book club was Original Wisdom: Stories of an Ancient Way of Knowing by Robert Wolff and we’re currently reading I eat the stars by Sarah Wilson for October’s meetups;

Members of the recipe club shared vegetarian/vegan recipes from all over the world, including Gemmista (stuffed vegetables), west African peanut stew and a spicy hot-honey, bean and tomato stew;

The vegan and veg-curious club will continue to meet in October to discuss all things from vegan recipes to animal rights activism to dealing with nonvegan friends and family;

Each week we share environmental memes, nature photography and stories, psotivie stories and big wins, and connect with people in our own regions.

Earthly School

We run a four-week online course to help others join in our fight to build a just and ecological future.

The course takes students through the interconnected systems shaping our world, from the power structures that drive inequality to the ecological principles that sustain life.

By the end, students have a deeper understanding of how human systems are damaging the planet, and how we can create a just and sustainable future.

The course is designed to be practical, accessible, and full of real-world action steps that empowers people to make a difference.

One of our recent Earthly School students, Manmohini M Tiwari, has published a guest-post on our Substack, with more to come this month.

Our next Earthly School will run from October 16 - sign up here!

Campaigns

You may have heard of the online platform chilli - a groundbreaking climate activism app that gives us the power to push world leaders and politicians to tackle climate change with real action.

On chilli you can eaisly complete activism task like sending emails, dropping public reviews, or flooding social media as well as financially supporting frontline organizers and independent campaigners.

We’re currently running actions to move climate funding to Nepal, protect whales from shipping routes, defending forests from the current US administration and make polluters pay for the deadly heatwaves in Europe this summer, and many more.

Outsie of chilli actions, we’re also backing campaigns to fight against the rollback of environmental regulations in the USA, help provide solar-powered electricity to people all over the world and to enforce a fossil fuel traeaty to ensure a just transition from coal, oil and gas.

Socials

Each month, we plan to share some of the positive and popular posts from across our social media accounts.

But first, did you know we have way more than just our Earthly Instagram and Substack accounts?

We also have: