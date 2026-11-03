Welcome back to the Earthly newsletter!

We’re beginning this month’s newsletter with our most viral post on Substack this past month!

From our Substack

This month our long form substack articles covered some pressing political topics, such as Lula’s historic election win in Brazil and the manipulation of democratic information by algorithms, as well as looking at new research from the US about engaging the working class for the climate movement and how political stunts can open a window to action.

We also looked forward, writing articles about how we can midwife a new world in the midst of climate collapse and how housing and food production could work in a just world.

Community Updates

Here’s some updates from our Earthly Connect Discord server:

Every month we’ll share updates from the server here:

The book for last month’s book club was I eat the stars by Sarah Wilson and for November it is The Will to Change by Bell Hooks;

Members of the recipe club shared vegetarian/vegan recipes such as vegan brownies, indonesian salad gado gado and coconut chickpea curry;

The outdoor club shared amazing images from trips to Antelope Canyon in Arizona, the plains of Austria and Germany’s highest mountain, as well as the forests of Taiwan;

The vegan and veg-curious club will continue to meet in November to discuss all things from vegan recipes to animal rights activism to dealing with nonvegan friends and family.

Campaigns

This month we’re directing our focus towards COP31 in Türkiye.

Following a brutal stretch of record-shattering ocean heat that has devastated ecosystems, livelihoods and energy grids, we now have a short window to push for concrete measures for the ocean in international agreements.

Representatives at COP31 are considering concrete actions that may include an intergovernmental outcome which would better incorporate oceans across the UNFCCC architecture, ultimately leading to more accountability and finance to support our oceans.

Our aim is to motivate the Australian and Turkish Governments to deliver an ambitious package for the ocean at COP31 that includes concrete outcomes.

Actions to suppport this campaign will soon be available on our Chilli page.

Socials

Here’s our top posts from our socials this month:

We’re also starting to post more on BlueSky!