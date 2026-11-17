Guess what? More records on ocean temperatures were broken last month, with this October being the warmest October on record.

The area of the ocean (tropical pacific) used to gauge the strength of El Niño/La Niña events is currently significantly higher than previous strong El Niño events - “highlighting the exceptional intensity of the current El Niño” according to meteorologists.

We wrote about similar records being broken for August and wondered why there was little media coverage of this issue; these new records certainly haven’t gotten any more attention.

To summarise the key points from that article on understanding ocean warming:

The record temperatures are primarily caused by humans . 70% of the earth’s surface - the ocean - has absorbed most (90%) of the excess heat caused by anthropogenic warming.

This heating results in impacts we haven’t fully grasped yet, but includes sea level rise, more extreme weather events, coastal erosion and marine life/habitat loss.

It’s not just warming that is killing our oceans either; one-third of all fish-life are overfished; super trawlers are destroying precious marine species and habitats; chemical and plastic pollution flood our oceans and oil/gas drilling continues in the ocean all over the world.

The causes of the crises facing our oceans are pretty clear; unrestrained industries (i.e. fossil fuels, fisheries) have been enabled by governments over the last century to treat our land and oceans as a playground for profit.

What we didn’t delve into in our previous article is what are we doing about it and what should we be doing?

Let’s look at the good news first - there has been some development on globally coordinated oceans policy the last few years.

The recent milestone for ocean protection is the “High Seas Treaty,” now signed and ratified by more than 100 parties including China, the EU and Brazil.

The treaty centres on four pillars for global co-operation:

create a mechanism to establish marine protected areas;

establish rules for sharing the commercial benefits sourced from marine organisms (i.e. medicine);

share knowledge and technology with low-income countries to advance sustainable ocean management;

create a standard process for environmental assessments of the high seas.

In 2019, COP25 was named the “Blue COP” for focussing a range of negotiations on ocean protection.

Firstly, developed countries were put on notice for not mentioning oceans in their initial Paris Accord Nationally Determined Contributions (the plans to reduce carbon emissions that governments must submit to COP).

More importantly, COP25 established the first annual “Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue” which created an ongoing platform for collaboration on ocean action and a roadmap of possible policy solutions.

But as this research note states:

“The dialogue must evolve beyond knowledge-sharing to also support the implementation of nationally determined contributions (NDCs), helping to embed recommendations in national policies and public finance strategies.”

This is the key point raised at this year’s COP31; there is now a good base for real action to protect our oceans that is backed by national-level policy and adequate financing.

While there has been progress it is undoubtedly clear that there isn’t enough government support for oceans, particularly when it comes to financing.

Some economic modelling predicts that we will need $USD550 billion in funding per annum by 2030 to protect our ocean - while less than $USD10 billion is currently spent per year (2023).

UNEP confirmed in 2022 that oceans are severely underfunded, receiving only 9% of finance directed to nature. Marine protected areas received less than $1USD billion while protected areas on land received $USD23 billion.

Of all seventeen Sustainable Development Goals, the goal dedicated to “conserve and sustainably use the oceans” received the second-least funding.

With the backing of the High Seas Treaty, the annual Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue and the apparent backing of COP3 hosts Australia and Türkiye, now is the time for real policy and real funding for our oceans.

We have already seen some outcomes on paper for the ocean from COP31, including promising references in the current draft cover text and the “Antalya Ocean and Seas Compact.”

But we need more than words.

We need to push to ensure countries put more emphasis on the ocean in their national climate plans and back this with financing.

At last year’s COP30 in Brazil, several countries supported a “blue package” to mobilise trillions of dollars by 2028 on ocean conservation, offshore renewables, clean shipping and tourism, and sustainable food industry.

Brazil and France accompanied this package with the “Blue NDC challenge” which is designed to provide technical and financial support to countries who incorporate ocean protection into their NDCs.

In this last week of COP31, now is the time when countries are negotiating the future of our oceans and we need to maintain the pressure to get real outcomes like a blue package.

The ocean is one of our greatest allies in the fight against climate change and we need its help to save humanity.

Please support our action to make COP31 deliver for the ocean.