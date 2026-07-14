It doesn’t take a genius to look around at the world at the moment and recognise there is a significant backlash to the ecological movement.

This is not surprising - we knew the greed of the fossil fuel barons and billionaire class would not let their profits slip away without a fight.

But this is not the main point of this post.

I want to talk about the so-called “greenlash”.

Technically, this term often refers to the losses of green parties in Europe in the previous few years - losses after significant gains made in the “green wave” in 2019.

Oxford Professor Tarik Abou-Chadi recently wrote:

“Green parties dropped out of nearly all government coalitions, and these parties’ recent election results have often failed to meet expectations. With apparently declining enthusiasm for the climate movement, and the decreasing salience of climate breakdown at the ballot box, Green parties are debating how to turn their fortunes around.”

Yes, green parties have lost ground in Europe, and the growth of far-right movements elsewhere also threaten the advancement of our ecological goals.

But, let’s examine some of the potential causes behind the greenlash and maybe why we could be more positive about recent developments.

The Governing Dilemma

In the previous few decades, green parties have often featured in coalition governments right across Europe and produced high rates of support at the ballot box.

One of the major issues these parties face is what is often called the “governing dilemma” or the “the cost of governing”.

As opposed to major centre-left or centre-right parties who both have various bases of support and are able to campaign on various issues - green parties are often seen as “niche parties”.

This means they are tied to a smaller base who are passionate about typical green party issues.

Niche parties also often attract voters who are somewhat disillusioned with major governing parties or the political system in general.

Entering into a coalition-government evidently risks losing these voters who are unlikely to support major governing parties.

In addition, a green party may simply be the victim of a poorly performing coalition government or be subject to electoral backlash due to economic downturns while they are in the coalition.

But more importantly, entering into a coalition by definition means compromising on policy.

For green parties, this means compromising on core green policies that risk alienating their base.

Counter Mobilization

By entering government, or by generally becoming more popular and therefore influencing the policy debate, green parties then open themselves up to greater opposition from other parties and interest groups (fossil fuel lobbies, for example).

This of course connects to the broader theme of the recent backlash against ecological policies - those who benefit from fossil fuels and environmental degradation are hardly going to let their massive financial resources be taken by policies instituted by green parties in power.

In 2024, several green parties across Europe suffered electoral losses on the back of instituting green policies - no doubt instigated in part by opposition from conservative parties, fossil fuel lobbies and other wealthy interests.

A classic example of extreme counter-mobilization to green party policy instituted or adopted by the government is the so-called “carbon tax” in Australia.

The Australian Greens supported the major left-party (Labor) to form a minority government, securing agreement to progress policy on pricing carbon as part of the minority government agreement.

The carbon pricing mechanism - which was legislated - triggered some of the most aggressive, vitriolic and intentionally misleading opposition in Australian political history led by the conservative party, Murdoch backed media and the fossil fuel lobby.

One infamous press conference saw the conservative party leader appear in a mining town and proclaim that the policy would wipe that town off the map.

The most popular radio host at the time also said the Prime Minister and the Greens leader should be shoved into a bag and dragged out to sea because of the carbon pricing mechanism.

We are all living through similar scenarios now as real action for climate change and ecological degradation is firmly on the agenda and the wealthy reactionaries are using whatever means necessary to oppose them.

Issue Contagion

But, let’s take stock.

The above sections highlight the difficulties that green parties face when entering government and proposing green policy.

Obviously the good news is that green parties are garnering enough support in the community to succeed at elections and implement green policy in government.

One under-emphasised point about the so-called greenlash needs to be mentioned, however.

The focus on green issues in most democracies (excluding Argentina and Brazil) has markedly increased over time, according to this new dataset tracking the emphasis of climate issues in the manifestos of more than 600 political parties in 45 countries.

One reason for this is that the growing presence of green parties in countries forces all other parties to address the issue.

(Image Credit: Sanford M, Pianta S, Schmid N, Musto G. Policlim: A Dataset of Climate Change Discourse in the Political Manifestos of Forty-Five Countries from 1990 to 2022. British Journal of Political Science. 2025;55:e131.)

According to one major study in Europe, when green party vote increases at one election, other parties in the country increase their emphasis on green issues at the next election - attempting to capitalize on the support for green issues in the electorate.

So, yes - green parties have suffered some backlash across the world due to being in government and implementing green policies that trigger fossil-fuel-backed-backlash.

But I don’t think many in the green movement from the 1970s to the 1990s would have expected anywhere near the success that green parties have achieved in the 21st century.

The backlash proves that green parties are in the fight and that policy to address the ecological collapse is well and truly on the mainstream agenda.

I’m calling it the green consolidation.