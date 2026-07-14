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Bob (the Green Druid) Johnson's avatar
Bob (the Green Druid) Johnson
1d

Can I just say here in the UK we are not struggling, our voting figures have gone up as also our membership, In Scotland we did really well in the recent elections

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Mark Campbell's avatar
Mark Campbell
1d

The Green Party in the UK is stronger than ever. Polling higher than ever, with more MPs than ever before. The rest of the world can learn a lot from the leadership and techniques of Zack Polanski.

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