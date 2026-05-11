Long before there were cities, nations, or even the first flicker of human consciousness, she was here. Patiently shaping the conditions for life. Turning stardust into oceans, stone into soil, sunlight into forests. For billions of years, she has been carrying out the slow and extraordinary work of creation, transforming the raw materials of the universe into birdsong, coral reefs, rivers, fungi, breath.

Everything we are begins with her.

Every meal we eat can be traced back to her generosity. To the soil that nourishes crops, to the insects that pollinate them, to the rain that falls at just the right moment. Every breath is a gift shaped by forests and oceans, by phytoplankton drifting through sunlit waters, by ancient cycles of exchange that have made our atmosphere liveable. Every moment of beauty, whether it is sunlight moving through leaves, the call of a magpie at dawn, or the first smell of rain after a long dry spell, exists because this planet has spent billions of years becoming a place where life can flourish.

And like so many mothers, her labour has often been made invisible.

We move through our days largely unaware of the complexity holding us. We flick on lights without thinking of rivers harnessed for energy, or mountains carved open for coal. We eat without considering the microbial worlds beneath our feet that made food possible. We treat the systems that sustain us as background conditions rather than living relationships.

This is one of the great tragedies of modern life. We have become so separated from the living world that we often forget we are part of it.

There is another way of seeing.

It's a simple but transformative idea: humans are not separate from nature, nor do we stand above it. We are expressions of it. The same atoms forged in ancient stars flow through forests, oceans, elephants, and our own bodies. The same processes of adaptation, relationship, and interdependence that shape ecosystems also shape us.

This perspective asks us to move beyond seeing nature only in terms of its usefulness to humans. A forest is not simply valuable because it stores carbon or provides timber. A river does not matter only because it supplies water. These beings and systems have intrinsic value. They matter because they exist, because they are expressions of life in all its complexity.

To understand this is to experience a kind of remembering. It is to realise that when we care for the Earth, we are not performing an act of external charity. We are participating in a relationship of reciprocity. We are caring for the larger living system that makes our own existence possible.

Perhaps that is the deepest way to think about Mother’s Day.

The Earth has spent billions of years caring for us, though care may not be the word science would use. Through ecological processes refined over unimaginable timescales, she has created abundance, resilience, and possibility. She has absorbed our waste, stabilised our climate, regenerated after extinction events, and continued offering life even as we have pushed her systems to their limits.

And yet care, if it is to mean anything, must flow both ways.

What does it look like to care for Earth in return?

It can begin in simple places.

It looks like planting trees whose shade we may never sit beneath. It looks like restoring habitat for species we may never see. It looks like letting parts of our gardens grow wild so insects have somewhere to feed and breed. It looks like choosing food grown in ways that regenerate soil rather than deplete it.

It looks like paying attention.

There is a growing radicalism in noticing the world around us. Learning the names of the birds in your neighbourhood. Watching how seasons shape the trees on your street. Understanding which flowers local pollinators depend on. Attention builds relationship, and relationship builds care.

It also looks like challenging the systems that sever these relationships.

Care is political as much as personal. It means questioning economic models that treat ecosystems as expendable. It means resisting developments that destroy remnant habitat for short-term gain. It means supporting regenerative agriculture, Indigenous land stewardship, community-owned renewables, and all the other ways people are trying to repair our relationship with the living world.

It means recognising that environmental destruction is rarely random. It is usually the result of choices made within systems that prioritise extraction over life.

It means a shift in consciousness.

Many deep thinkers talk of the “ecological self.” The idea that as our awareness expands, our sense of self can grow to include the wider living world. In this view, protecting a forest is not an act of sacrifice. It is an act of self-care, because the boundaries between ourselves and the systems that sustain us become less rigid.

This can sound abstract, but many people have felt it directly.

You feel it standing beneath ancient trees, sensing something vast and alive beyond yourself. You feel it watching waves roll endlessly toward shore. You feel it in moments when the distinction between observer and observed softens, and you remember that you are not outside this world looking in. You belong to it.

Imagine what might change if more of us lived from that understanding.

Imagine economies organised around regeneration rather than extraction. Cities designed with ecological relationships in mind. Education systems that taught children not only about nature, but within it.

Imagine if we measured success through the health of rivers, the return of biodiversity, the resilience of ecosystems, and the depth of community connection.

The truth is that our current way of relating to Earth is unsustainable. A civilisation built on extraction eventually meets limits. The climate crisis, biodiversity collapse, and ecological instability now unfolding are all reminders that the living world cannot be endlessly exploited without consequence.

Mother’s Day offers a moment to pause and reflect on what gratitude really means.

To celebrate a mother is not only to appreciate what she has given. It is to honour that gift through care, respect, and reciprocity.

The Earth has given us everything.

The forests that clean our air. The oceans that regulate our climate. The fungi that nourish our soils. The astonishing web of life that makes this planet not just habitable, but beautiful.

She has spent billions of years turning stardust into life.

Perhaps the greatest gift we can offer in return is this: to remember who we are, to remember where we belong, and to begin living as though our relationship with this planet is sacred.

Because it is.