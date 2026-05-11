The Earthly

The Earthly

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Laura Randle's avatar
Laura Randle
3d

This is poetry 💔❤️‍🩹❤️‍🔥❣️

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1 reply by earthlyeducation
Toward_A_Global_Tapestry's avatar
Toward_A_Global_Tapestry
5d

Amazing, this sacred blue jewel amongst the stars that we call home.

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