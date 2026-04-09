The Earthly

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Lea Bonheim's avatar
Lea Bonheim
1d

As long as there will be positions of special power, there will be the wrong people seeking to fill them. If we do need these to function as a society, they should be extremely provisional and not materially rewarding, nor should they allow for the accumulation of power. To serve in such a position should mean the burden of accountability over a task you didn't decide on, but which you were entrusted with by your community. On completion of your task, you step down and volunteer for other roles. The system should be such that these temporary leaders, or delegates, can be recalled at any moment that those they represent decide.

You need all these safety measures in place if you delegate power over, because the whole idea of dominance hierarchies has always been for a few to take advantage of power over the many, even when it's been dressed up as democracy by giving an infrequent, mostly symbolic vote.

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Joe Douglas's avatar
Joe Douglas
21h

I blame the idiots who put him there just as much as Trump himself. Yes, he's an evil bastard, but he didn't get the Presidency on accident. Everyone that voted for him, especially the second time around, are just as guilty and should be held accountable for their incredible stupidity.

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