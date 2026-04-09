There is a particular kind of exhaustion that settles in when the same pattern repeats itself again and again. A handful of powerful men push the world toward the edge, the stakes rise to an unbearable level, and then, when the worst case scenario fails to materialise, a strange sense of relief takes over. The headlines soften. The urgency fades. The cycle resets.

The fact that Donald Trump stepped back from catastrophic escalation does not erase the reality that he brought the world to that brink in the first place. A threat of mass violence at that scale is not a moment that passes. It is an exposure of what sits beneath the surface of power in our world.

Spain captured this with striking clarity when it said: “we will not applaud those who set the world on fire and then arrive with a bucket”. The image lingers because it feels true. A man who spends the day threatening violence inside a home does not earn redemption for a brief moment of restraint. The threat itself reshapes the entire environment. Fear lingers in the walls long after the shouting stops.

This is how power operates at a global scale. For a moment, the world watched as one individual held extraordinary destructive capacity in his hands. The metaphor of the button exists for a reason. It reflects a system where decisions of immense consequence can be concentrated in a single person, shaped by ego, impulse, and political calculation.

That should disturb us far more than it does. Because the deeper issue runs far beyond any one figure. The title of this piece points at individuals, at old men clinging to power, making reckless decisions, shaping the fate of millions. That anger is real, and it is justified. Yet it risks obscuring something even more dangerous.

This system creates them. It elevates them. It protects them.

A political and economic order built on extraction, hierarchy, and domination will always produce leaders who reflect those values. When power is concentrated, when wealth dictates influence, when entire industries depend on the continued exploitation of people and planet, the individuals who rise to the top are rarely those committed to care, restraint, and collective wellbeing.

They are those who can navigate, defend, and expand that system. Fossil fuels sit at the centre of this story. They do far more than heat the planet. They shape geopolitics, drive conflict, and concentrate immense wealth in the hands of a few. The global economy has been structured around their extraction and distribution for over a century. Entire political systems bend around their interests.

This is why moments of extreme tension feel so volatile. The same energy system that powers modern life also underpins military dominance, economic leverage, and international power struggles. Decisions about energy become decisions about control.

From an ecological perspective, this makes a grim kind of sense. Systems behave according to their design. A system built to maximise extraction will extract until limits are reached. A system that rewards dominance will elevate those willing to dominate. Feedback loops reinforce these patterns, locking them in place.

In nature, such imbalances lead to collapse or transformation. Ecosystems that overshoot their limits either find a new equilibrium or break down entirely. There is no negotiation with physical reality.

Human systems follow similar principles, even when disguised by politics and economics. When power concentrates too tightly, instability grows. When resources are depleted without regard for regeneration, crises multiply. When decision making becomes detached from the people and places it affects, legitimacy erodes. This is the world we are living in.

It is why focusing solely on individual leaders, however tempting, fails to address the root of the problem. Removing one figure without transforming the system simply creates space for another to take their place. The pattern continues, reshaped but intact.

A different future requires a different foundation.

There are already frameworks that point in this direction. Eco-socialism, at its core, argues for the democratic control of resources, the prioritisation of human and ecological wellbeing, and the dismantling of systems that treat nature and people as commodities. It challenges the idea that markets alone should determine the direction of society, especially when those markets reward destruction.

At the same time, deeper forms of democracy offer a path away from concentrated power. When decision making is distributed, when communities have genuine control over the systems that shape their lives, the likelihood of reckless, unilateral actions diminishes. Power becomes something that flows, rather than something that is held.

Community-owned energy projects, participatory budgeting processes, cooperative businesses, and land stewardship models all demonstrate that alternatives can function in practice. They shift incentives. They change who benefits. They reshape relationships between people and the systems they depend on.

None of this suggests an easy transition. Systems this entrenched do not dissolve without resistance. Those who benefit from the current arrangement have every reason to defend it. The scale of change required is immense, touching energy, governance, economics, and culture all at once.

Yet the alternative is to continue cycling through moments like the one we have just witnessed. Periods of intense fear, followed by temporary relief, followed by a return to the same underlying conditions that made the crisis possible. There is another way to respond.

It begins with refusing to normalise proximity to catastrophe. Relief should never become acceptance. The fact that the worst outcome did not occur should sharpen our awareness of how close it came, and how easily it could happen again under similar conditions.

It also requires expanding our field of vision. Instead of asking only who made the decision, we must ask what system enabled it. What structures concentrated that level of power. What incentives shaped that behaviour. What dependencies made the situation so volatile.

From there, action becomes clearer.

Support efforts that decentralise power, whether through local governance, cooperative ownership, or community-led initiatives. Engage politically in ways that push beyond surface level reforms toward structural change. Challenge the narratives that equate economic growth with progress, especially when that growth is tied to ecological harm and social inequality.

Examine where your own participation intersects with these systems. This is not about individual purity, but about direction. Where possible, shift support toward institutions and practices that align with a more just and ecological future.

Build and strengthen relationships. Collective power emerges from connection, trust, and shared purpose. Movements that endure are those that invest in people, in their capacity to act together, and in the resilience of their networks.

And perhaps most importantly, hold onto a broader sense of what is possible.

The story we are often told is one of inevitability. That this is simply how the world works. That power will always concentrate. That conflict will always escalate. That ordinary people have little influence over the systems that shape their lives. History tells a different story. Systems change. Empires fall. New forms of organisation emerge, often from the margins, often through struggle, often in ways that once seemed impossible.The exhaustion many feel is real. It comes from witnessing harm repeated, from seeing the same patterns play out with devastating consequences. But beneath that exhaustion is also clarity. A recognition that something fundamental must shift.

The title of this piece carries anger toward individuals who wield power carelessly. That anger has its place. Yet it is only the beginning. Because the real work lies in ensuring that no individual ever holds that kind of power again. In building systems where decisions of such magnitude are shaped by collective wisdom, grounded in care, and constrained by accountability.

A world where the fate of millions does not rest in the hands of a single person having a volatile day. That is a different kind of growth. The growth of democracy, of shared responsibility, of systems designed to sustain life rather than threaten it. And it is a future that remains within reach, if we are willing to move beyond outrage and into transformation.