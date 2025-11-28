Black Friday arrives every year like a hallucination. A strange cultural fever dream where adults sprint through shopping centres, fight over televisions, refresh websites at midnight and congratulate themselves for saving money by spending it. The whole performance is treated as normal. Even celebrated. A widespread holiday dedicated to waste - what the fuck?

But beneath the glossy advertisements and discount codes lies something emptier and far more unsettling. Black Friday is a fake moment built to distract from the violence of the system that created it. It is a ritual with no meaning. A manufactured hysteria designed to keep people consuming even as the world burns around them. It is not a celebration of abundance. It is a celebration of extraction disguised as joy.

Consumerism has become so relentless, so unexamined, that this kind of mass spectacle is treated as inevitable. The culture trains people to feel clever for buying discounted items they did not need, and to experience a rush of triumph for acquiring slightly cheaper versions of objects that will soon be outdated, replaced or forgotten in cupboards. The capitalist machine is successfully selling emptiness and calling it satisfaction.

Meanwhile, the true cost of these endless purchases is hidden from view. Behind every sale is a story of extraction, pollution and exploitation that spans continents. Workers pushed to exhaustion. Rivers poisoned to dye cheap fabrics. Children mining cobalt for electronics that will be thrown away in a few years. Entire regions turned into sacrifice zones so wealthier nations can celebrate their bargains.

The violence is global, but the profits are not.

And yet, year after year, society is told to participate in this frenzy (not limited to one day but the whole damn year) as if it is harmless fun. As if people and ecosystems are not being ground down to make it possible. As if the planet is not being pushed past breaking point so corporations can clear inventory. As if none of it matters.

What the world needs is not cheaper televisions. What the world needs is for oil executives to face justice for decades of lies, destabilisation and climate devastation. What the world needs is a system that values life more than profit. But Black Friday, and the hyper consumerism it represents, only serves to protect the very industries destroying the planet.

The hypocrisy is stunning. Wealthy nations celebrate their sales and comforts while describing the countries forced into their supply chains as dirty, chaotic or polluted. But the smoke rising from those factories is the smoke of someone else’s desire for endless convenience. The toxins in those rivers are the chemical runoff of someone else’s fast fashion. The plastic mountains choking their coastlines are the remnants of someone else’s single use lifestyle.

The shame does not belong to the exploited. It belongs to the consumers whose culture demands the exploitation, and to the corporations and political systems that enable it.

And yet the narrative continues. Buy more. Upgrade more. Own more. Accumulate more. The measure of a good life has been reduced to the volume of possessions purchased. Capitalism has built an entire psychological trap around the idea that happiness can be mailed in a parcel. But in reality, this culture is collapsing under its own weight. People are lonelier, more anxious and more disconnected than ever. Homes are overflowing with things that do not bring meaning. Communities are fraying. Ecological systems are unraveling. A society built on consumption cannot nourish anyone. It can only drain.

Black Friday is not a harmless day of shopping. It is a symptom of a deeper sickness, a reminder that the economic system prioritises profit over all forms of life. It is a moment when the architecture of extraction stands in plain sight, shimmering under bright fluorescent lights.

And yet even within the critique, nuance is necessary. Many people rely on discounts simply to access basic goods. Many are trapped in precarious work and cannot afford full price items. Many are pushed into this system, not by greed, but by economic pressure created by the very corporations that profit from Black Friday’s excess.

This is not a story of individual failure. It is a story of structural design.

Still, the question remains. If this system is making people miserable, degrading the planet and eroding community, what might replace it?

There is another way to live. It exists already, emerging in the fractures of the old world. A future where meaning is reclaimed from the logic of accumulation. A future where communities are designed around connection rather than consumption. A future built on sufficiency rather than excess.

What would it look like to reshape societies around care, reciprocity and ecological belonging? What would shift if governments measured success through environmental stability and wellbeing rather than the volume of products purchased? What would become possible if cities were built for people instead of cars, and if public spaces served as places of gathering rather than places of shopping?

There are glimpses everywhere. Tool libraries replacing aisles of identical items. Community repair workshops giving objects many lives instead of one. Local cooperatives creating goods with intention and longevity. Farmers restoring land through ecological knowledge rather than industrial pressure. Movements for degrowth offering a path toward a stable, humane future.

There are communities fighting to keep their forests standing and their rivers sacred. There are workers organising for shorter hours, better conditions and the right to a meaningful life. There are entire cultures that never forgot what it means to live with enough, to share what they have, to honour the earth as kin rather than resource.

A better world would not revolve around discounts. It would revolve around dignity. It would revolve around reciprocity. It would revolve around time, rest and belonging. It would value people over profit and ecosystems over convenience. Can you imagine an economy where the default is to repair, not replace? Or a culture where objects carry stories rather than branding? And a future where consumerism is no longer the centre of identity, and where young people grow up knowing their worth has nothing to do with what they own.

Black Friday would be meaningless in such a world, not because sales are inherently evil, but because the culture that depends on them would no longer exist. A culture of extraction and disposability would be replaced by one of care and community. A culture built on scarcity and competition would soften into one built on solidarity and shared purpose. A culture that destroys the planet for profit would be transformed into one that protects it for future generations.

This is the work ahead. Not small reforms. Not minor adjustments. A reimagining of what it means to live well. A cultural shift away from the frantic pursuit of more and toward the steady practice of enough. A commitment to justice that includes the earth and all who depend on it. The world does not need another fake holiday built on sales. It needs accountability for the industries that have caused so much destruction. It needs systems designed to support life rather than undermine it. It needs courage, not consumerism. It needs community, not shopping carts.

The myth of material gain bringing happiness and satisfaction is crumbling. What rises in its place is up to u