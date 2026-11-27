Every year on “Black Friday” people all over the world spend billions of dollars at the shops the day after an American holiday rooted in equally dark colonial history.

I don’t mean to sound over the top, but Black Friday and Thanksgiving are symptomatic of so much of what is wrong with western culture.

The main point of this article is to talk about Black Friday, but let’s deal with Thanksgiving first.

For those of us who didn’t grow up in the USA, Thanksgiving is celebrated the last Thursday of every November and centres around the early colonial settlers that landed in north-eastern America.

The story that Thanksgiving rests upon is that these “Pilgrims” shared their harvest feast (including Turkey, of course) with the indigenous Wampanoag people, welcoming them to their new country.

According to historian Professor David SIlverman:

“The myth is that friendly Indians, unidentified by tribe, welcome the Pilgrims to America, teach them how to live in this new place, sit down to dinner with them and then disappear. They hand off America to white people so they can create a great nation dedicated to liberty, opportunity and Christianity for the rest of the world to profit. That’s the story—it’s about Native people conceding to colonialism.”

This is not the true story, of course; after an initial agreement between the Wampanoag and the settlers, the two groups eventually descended into war, and the rest is history.

In the three centuries from the settlers’ arrivals to 1900, the Indigenous population was decimated in unbelievably cruel ways from over 10 million to 300,000.

The US is not the only place in the world to perpetuate and even celebrate the lies surrounding colonial crimes - anyone familiar with the history of Australia and Invasion Day can attest to this.

These are not days to celebrate; they are days of mourning.

We’ll get back to the myth of Thanksgiving later, but first let’s turn to what actually happens on Black Friday.

Black Friday is a bad deal for the planet

There are a few reasons for the name of Black Friday but the narrative that has stuck is that, due to the mass-shopping on the day, retailers go from the red into the black.

Why the day after Thanksgiving became Black Friday largely relates to suburban shoppers coming into the city after the Thanksgiving holiday.

In modern times, Black Friday has exploded to become a world-wide phenomenon spurred on by online shopping and global delivery.

The numbers on Black Friday are, to put it lightly, obscene.

On Black Friday alone $USD 79 billion was spent globally, with this increasing to $USD 339 billion when you include the entire week (incorporating “Cyber Monday”).

It is difficult to put the numbers on the amount of people shopping as part of these events. One source put it at 1.5 billion globally while another survey in the US found 87% of respondents planned to shop during the period.

What this amount of shopping does to the environment - on top of the already terrible impact of fast-fashion, global shipping and plastic waste - is certainly troubling.

An article from Forbes a few years ago breaks down the impact of this increase in shopping across different sectors.

In the EU alone, trucking emissions (from moving online sales and goods around the region) alone were 94% higher during the week of Black Friday than a normal week, putting 1.2 million tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

And it’s not just carbon emissions from trucking that is an issue; automotive emissions put other dangerous pollutants into our air.

We could not find reliable statistics regarding global shipping during Black Friday - presumably it increases - but global shipping already accounts for 2-3% of global emissions and causes a range of other environmental impacts like water pollution and habitat destruction.

Something we often forget is that actually producing the items that we buy on Black Friday has significant environmental impacts, according to Professor Phil Purnell:

“Producing your average laptop releases 100 to 200 kilograms [220-440 pounds] of CO2 into the atmosphere and your average tablet probably releases 50 kilograms…buying a shirt releases many times more kilograms of CO2 than the kilograms that the shirt weighs.”

Purnell also underlined that the trucking or shipping emissions are “trivial” compared to the “pollution that’s created during mining and the depletion of natural resources to create the things you buy.”

And then of course, there’s the waste.

Our waste from shopping - particularly clothing and packaging - is choking our riverways and oceans, releasing microplastics into the environment, creating 10% of global carbon emissions, using our precious water resources and is often produced by slave-labour.

The carbon footprint from the fashion industry alone increases by 72% on Black Friday.

I think the most horrific statistic from Black Friday is that around 80% of goods bought during Black Friday will end up in landfill after just one use, along with the unrecyclable plastic packaging.

And we should never forget that nearly 30 million people worldwide - which is probably a conservative figure - are trapped in forced labour producing the goods that we purchase everyday.

* * *

Just like the hyper-consumerism of Black Friday, the myth of Thanksgiving is emblematic of our collective ability to ignore uncomfortable truths that would cause inconvenience or behavioural change.

We don’t want to confront the history of Thanksgiving - or other whitewashed histories of colonialism - because we might lose a public holiday, have uncomfortable conversations or have to take time to support Indigenous peoples.

We don’t want to confront that some of the goods bought on Black Friday come from slave-labour factories and that this mass-shopping event damages our environment - because we want that product while it is on sale.

I hear you - what are we supposed to do when all of our friends and families expect gifts and celebrate the holiday?

Please, please consider: buying gifts from charity shops and not online, purchasing items that aren’t just going to be thrown away (think seeds and plants, experiences), or consider making something for your loved ones.

Yes, ending fossil fuels is the major step that we need to take to save humanity.

But we also need to confront our collective hyper-consumerism and over consumption to stop ecological collapse.