The Earthly

The Earthly

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Glenn C. Koenig's avatar
Glenn C. Koenig
4dEdited

I hear your anger and frustration, your grief and sense of helplessness. The earth is the mother of all people and all living things and here we are witnessing its wounding and devastation.

When I learn of yet another family torn apart by having a parent deported in one tragic moment, I feel the grief viscerally, almost as if I am a child left behind without them and their love.

At the same time, I am reluctant to place the responsibility for all this on the shoulders of the super rich. I firmly believe that these awful events are due to much more than their rapaciousness.

There are characteristics of human nature that contribute to what is happening, and I believe we must understand what they are, face up to them, and develop ways to change our way of living despite these propensities.

The most important is what I call the “out of sight, out of mind” principle. As a whole we have come to depend on a cornucopia of goods, including foods, provided to us by a vast and incredibly complex network of supply chains. We have evolved throughout human history to just grab ripe fruit from the tree without a thought as to how the tree produced it. We have had no need to understand that, as long as the fruit didn’t make us sick.

In today’s world, we just grab a can or package off the supermarket shelf in much the same way, with the same absence of thought. The owners of giant agribusinesses did not create this aspect of human nature, they just fell into a pattern of providing what we were willing to buy and kept going with it. Hey, if people want something and are willing to pay for it, who’s to argue?

But as transportation technology and global trade grew and grew, especially over the last century or two, we all became more and more distant from the original sources of what we have been consuming. By now, if you ask the grocery store manager which products were made with exploited labor, or which ones were produced by factories that dumped toxic byproducts into the rivers or into the air, they won’t know because there are too many “middlemen” in between. There is no way for them to follow the literally hundreds of manufacturing steps that stretch all the way back to the soil or the mines.

Now we are all getting a bitter lesson that is exposing this entire arrangement.

The COVID pandemic was one chapter. We experienced shortages, we saw the ships floating off the west coast of the US, backed up and unable to unload their cargo. We began to understand more of where things come from.

Now, the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is chapter two. We are having our noses rubbed more and more directly in the mess of links between what we live on, where it comes from, and more of the terrible things that are done to bring all of this to us. There are bound to be more and more “shocks to the system” going forward.

To change this, we will have to give up many of the benefits, such as having strawberries all year round because they are flown in from wherever in the world they are in season. We will need more and more to “shop locally” in a big way by connecting with small sources nearby. We must also “think small” when it comes to our economies and our governments. And we must recognize and act on satisfying our basic human needs for our health and well being by not only “touching grass” but also touching each other, more and more, and forgoing the lure of so much social media and screen time in general.

So, we are embarking on a profound change in human culture all around the globe. A change toward respect for the natural world and for each other as human beings.

And what of today’s rich and powerful? Their power will be dissipated over time as we turn away from buying what they are offering us. Laws and government regulations can only do so much. The power is in our hands. We are not helpless in the face of their machinations. We can reshape our entire culture and leave them behind. We can replace exploitation and avarice with generosity, nurturance and love.

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Laura Randle's avatar
Laura Randle
4d

💯

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