An unprecedented, reality-rupting shift is taking place at the bottom of our world. Along Antarctica’s west coast, a recent heatwave spiked temperatures to an astonishing 20°C (36°F) above average. The consequence is immediate and horrifying: an area of sea ice the size of France is simply missing. It did not form. Where protective, light-reflecting sheets of ice should shield the delicate West Antarctic ice sheet, there is only bare, dark water, absorbing yet more heat into a system already pushed to the brink.

It is a terrifying visual anchor for a planet in freefall. And yet, if you lift your eyes from the melting ice to look at the global stage of human power, you are met with a psychological disconnect so severe it induces a form of existential vertigo. We are trapped in a world where billionaires and now trillionaires are celebrated as the supreme architects of our future, while the very biosphere that keeps us alive is systematically annihilated. I am not sure how much longer any of us can handle this cognitive dissonance.

How lost must you be to look around at this miraculous, life-supporting planet, a breathtaking anomaly of biology, liquid water, and breathable air floating in a cold, lifeless void, and decide that the ultimate goals of human ingenuity are escaping to Mars and forcing invasive AI into every corner of our lives?

This is a pathological detachment from reality. The tech elite do not see the Earth as a sacred web of living relationships to be protected and nurtured. They see it as a business model that has reached its terminal phase, a spent asset to be strip-mined before they flee to their hypothetical, irradiated bunkers on a dead red rock.

They sell us a fantasy of digital salvation, pouring hundreds of billions into data centers that consume vast rivers of energy and water to generate algorithmic noise, all while ignoring the physical world collapsing outside their air-conditioned tech campuses. It is an indictment of our entire economic system that we reward this detachment with ungodly sums of wealth, treating the destroyers of our planet as if they were our saviors.

At the exact moment that this corporate-driven climate collapse is accelerating, an uglier, parallel trend is taking hold across the Global North. What an uncanny, deeply cynical coincidence that the rise of virulent anti-immigration sentiment is peaking just as ecological breakdown begins to force millions of people from their homes.

The very nations that grew wealthy by burning the fossil fuels that are now boiling the tropics are constructing digital fortresses and militarized borders to keep out the victims of their own consumption. We are witnessing the birth of climate apartheid. People whose lands have been rendered unlivable by crop failure, deadly heatwaves, and rising seas are being demonized by politicians and media empires as “invaders,” while the true culprits, the carbon barons and the fossil-fuel-addicted billionaires, are praised on the covers of business magazines.

Instead of showing basic human solidarity to those displaced by a crisis they did not create, our societies are turning inward, choosing xenophobia over climate justice.

If you want to understand the terrifying velocity of this crisis, look no further than our oceans.

The data is ridiculously, terrifyingly off the charts. For the past several years, global sea surface temperatures have completely shattered historical baselines, charting a path that leaves climate scientists in a state of panic. The oceans have been our planetary shock absorber, absorbing over 90% of the excess heat generated by our greenhouse gases. But that buffer is maxing out. Marine heatwaves are bleaching coral reefs to bone, disrupting vital marine food webs, and supercharging hurricanes before they slam into human coastlines. We are boiling the cradle of life on Earth.

We do not have time for the sci-fi escapism of narcissistic billionaires, nor do we have room for the manufactured hatred of border politics. Our house is on fire. We are that house, and we are the life inside it. It is time to stop celebrating the people holding the matches, pull our eyes back to the physical reality of our beautifully fragile Earth, and fight for the only home we will ever have.

I would like to finish with a quick poem I read some time ago:

wealth is like manure

if you spread it around it helps things grow

if you hoard it and keep it all to yourself

it’s just a pile of shit.