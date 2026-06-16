I’m not sure how much longer I can handle a world where trillionaires are celebrated and the environment is annihilated
An unprecedented, reality-rupting shift is taking place at the bottom of our world. Along Antarctica’s west coast, a recent heatwave spiked temperatures to an astonishing 20°C (36°F) above average. The consequence is immediate and horrifying: an area of sea ice the size of France is simply missing. It did not form. Where protective, light-reflecting sheets of ice should shield the delicate West Antarctic ice sheet, there is only bare, dark water, absorbing yet more heat into a system already pushed to the brink.
It is a terrifying visual anchor for a planet in freefall. And yet, if you lift your eyes from the melting ice to look at the global stage of human power, you are met with a psychological disconnect so severe it induces a form of existential vertigo. We are trapped in a world where billionaires and now trillionaires are celebrated as the supreme architects of our future, while the very biosphere that keeps us alive is systematically annihilated. I am not sure how much longer any of us can handle this cognitive dissonance.
How lost must you be to look around at this miraculous, life-supporting planet, a breathtaking anomaly of biology, liquid water, and breathable air floating in a cold, lifeless void, and decide that the ultimate goals of human ingenuity are escaping to Mars and forcing invasive AI into every corner of our lives?
This is a pathological detachment from reality. The tech elite do not see the Earth as a sacred web of living relationships to be protected and nurtured. They see it as a business model that has reached its terminal phase, a spent asset to be strip-mined before they flee to their hypothetical, irradiated bunkers on a dead red rock.
They sell us a fantasy of digital salvation, pouring hundreds of billions into data centers that consume vast rivers of energy and water to generate algorithmic noise, all while ignoring the physical world collapsing outside their air-conditioned tech campuses. It is an indictment of our entire economic system that we reward this detachment with ungodly sums of wealth, treating the destroyers of our planet as if they were our saviors.
At the exact moment that this corporate-driven climate collapse is accelerating, an uglier, parallel trend is taking hold across the Global North. What an uncanny, deeply cynical coincidence that the rise of virulent anti-immigration sentiment is peaking just as ecological breakdown begins to force millions of people from their homes.
The very nations that grew wealthy by burning the fossil fuels that are now boiling the tropics are constructing digital fortresses and militarized borders to keep out the victims of their own consumption. We are witnessing the birth of climate apartheid. People whose lands have been rendered unlivable by crop failure, deadly heatwaves, and rising seas are being demonized by politicians and media empires as “invaders,” while the true culprits, the carbon barons and the fossil-fuel-addicted billionaires, are praised on the covers of business magazines.
Instead of showing basic human solidarity to those displaced by a crisis they did not create, our societies are turning inward, choosing xenophobia over climate justice.
If you want to understand the terrifying velocity of this crisis, look no further than our oceans.
The data is ridiculously, terrifyingly off the charts. For the past several years, global sea surface temperatures have completely shattered historical baselines, charting a path that leaves climate scientists in a state of panic. The oceans have been our planetary shock absorber, absorbing over 90% of the excess heat generated by our greenhouse gases. But that buffer is maxing out. Marine heatwaves are bleaching coral reefs to bone, disrupting vital marine food webs, and supercharging hurricanes before they slam into human coastlines. We are boiling the cradle of life on Earth.
We do not have time for the sci-fi escapism of narcissistic billionaires, nor do we have room for the manufactured hatred of border politics. Our house is on fire. We are that house, and we are the life inside it. It is time to stop celebrating the people holding the matches, pull our eyes back to the physical reality of our beautifully fragile Earth, and fight for the only home we will ever have.
I would like to finish with a quick poem I read some time ago:
wealth is like manure
if you spread it around it helps things grow
if you hoard it and keep it all to yourself
it’s just a pile of shit.
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I hear your anger and frustration, your grief and sense of helplessness. The earth is the mother of all people and all living things and here we are witnessing its wounding and devastation.
When I learn of yet another family torn apart by having a parent deported in one tragic moment, I feel the grief viscerally, almost as if I am a child left behind without them and their love.
At the same time, I am reluctant to place the responsibility for all this on the shoulders of the super rich. I firmly believe that these awful events are due to much more than their rapaciousness.
There are characteristics of human nature that contribute to what is happening, and I believe we must understand what they are, face up to them, and develop ways to change our way of living despite these propensities.
The most important is what I call the “out of sight, out of mind” principle. As a whole we have come to depend on a cornucopia of goods, including foods, provided to us by a vast and incredibly complex network of supply chains. We have evolved throughout human history to just grab ripe fruit from the tree without a thought as to how the tree produced it. We have had no need to understand that, as long as the fruit didn’t make us sick.
In today’s world, we just grab a can or package off the supermarket shelf in much the same way, with the same absence of thought. The owners of giant agribusinesses did not create this aspect of human nature, they just fell into a pattern of providing what we were willing to buy and kept going with it. Hey, if people want something and are willing to pay for it, who’s to argue?
But as transportation technology and global trade grew and grew, especially over the last century or two, we all became more and more distant from the original sources of what we have been consuming. By now, if you ask the grocery store manager which products were made with exploited labor, or which ones were produced by factories that dumped toxic byproducts into the rivers or into the air, they won’t know because there are too many “middlemen” in between. There is no way for them to follow the literally hundreds of manufacturing steps that stretch all the way back to the soil or the mines.
Now we are all getting a bitter lesson that is exposing this entire arrangement.
The COVID pandemic was one chapter. We experienced shortages, we saw the ships floating off the west coast of the US, backed up and unable to unload their cargo. We began to understand more of where things come from.
Now, the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is chapter two. We are having our noses rubbed more and more directly in the mess of links between what we live on, where it comes from, and more of the terrible things that are done to bring all of this to us. There are bound to be more and more “shocks to the system” going forward.
To change this, we will have to give up many of the benefits, such as having strawberries all year round because they are flown in from wherever in the world they are in season. We will need more and more to “shop locally” in a big way by connecting with small sources nearby. We must also “think small” when it comes to our economies and our governments. And we must recognize and act on satisfying our basic human needs for our health and well being by not only “touching grass” but also touching each other, more and more, and forgoing the lure of so much social media and screen time in general.
So, we are embarking on a profound change in human culture all around the globe. A change toward respect for the natural world and for each other as human beings.
And what of today’s rich and powerful? Their power will be dissipated over time as we turn away from buying what they are offering us. Laws and government regulations can only do so much. The power is in our hands. We are not helpless in the face of their machinations. We can reshape our entire culture and leave them behind. We can replace exploitation and avarice with generosity, nurturance and love.
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