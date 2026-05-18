The Earthly

The Earthly

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Toward_A_Global_Tapestry's avatar
Toward_A_Global_Tapestry
6d

Thank you very much for writing! A long time ago I would have defended capitalistic individualism. That is why I appreciate your article. I am on the other side of Bernie now. Earth first!

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1 reply by earthlyeducation
Kyle Heiskala's avatar
Kyle Heiskala
6d

Thank you. From a human still caring despite it all

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