Jiddu Krishnamurti once wrote that “it is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.” It is one of those observations that becomes more unsettling the longer you sit with it, because it forces a complete inversion of what most of us are taught to believe. We are raised to think that health looks like adaptation. Success means fitting in, (out)performing well, competing effectively, and learning how to navigate the systems around us without falling apart. Yet Krishnamurti’s point was that if the society itself is fundamentally disordered, then adjusting smoothly to it may be less a sign of health than a sign of disconnection from our deeper instincts.

In a world marked by ecological collapse, spiralling inequality, loneliness, and endless extraction, perhaps the anxiety and unease so many people feel is not evidence that something is wrong with us. Perhaps it is evidence that some part of us still recognises that something is wrong with the world.

This is important because we live in a culture that has become remarkably skilled at individualising systemic pain. Burnout becomes a personal failure to manage stress. Exhaustion becomes poor time management. We are endlessly encouraged to optimise ourselves so that we can better function inside systems that are themselves making people unwell. Even our attempts at healing are often folded back into productivity culture, repackaged as self-improvement techniques designed to make us more efficient, more resilient, more capable of enduring what maybe we should be questioning. The forces that be desperately want you to interpret your distress as weakness, rather than as a rational response to conditions that are increasingly detached from anything resembling collective wellbeing.

Krishnamurti’s insight opens another possibility. What if our discomfort is not dysfunction but awareness? What if the unease many people feel is actually evidence that our deeper human instincts are pushing back against the systems we have built? These questions become even more powerful when paired with the growing body of evidence suggesting that much of what modern society assumes about human nature is simply wrong. In the book Humankind, Rutger Bregman dismantles one of the central myths underpinning contemporary capitalism: the idea that people are fundamentally selfish, competitive, and in need of control. Drawing on decades of research across psychology, anthropology, and history, he argues that human beings are, at our core, far more cooperative, trusting, and inclined toward goodness than we have been taught to believe.

Again and again, the evidence points in the same direction. In moments of crisis, people tend to help rather than harm. Communities often self-organise with remarkable generosity when formal institutions fail. Cooperation consistently emerges as one of our most powerful survival strategies. This should not be surprising. For the overwhelming majority of our existence as a species, survival depended on mutual care, reciprocity, and collective responsibility. We evolved through interdependence. Our capacity for empathy and collaboration is not some sentimental add-on to our nature. It is foundational to who we are.

And yet, the dominant systems shaping modern life are built on the opposite assumption. In fact, many tribes would temporarily banish someone until they stopped acting individualistic at the expense of others, today, we empower them to be presidents.

Capitalism depends on a very particular story about humanity. It requires us to believe that greed is natural, that competition drives innovation, and that individual self-interest somehow produces collective good. This story is repeated so often that it begins to feel like common sense. But systems do not simply reflect human nature. They shape it. If you build a society where survival depends on competition, people will compete. If you organise access to housing, healthcare, education, and dignity through markets, people will become transactional. If every interaction is filtered through exchange and productivity, relationships themselves begin to carry the logic of extraction.

This is where capitalism becomes more than an economic arrangement. It becomes a force that reaches into the texture of daily life and alters our experience of being human. It extracts far more than labour and resources. Increasingly, it extracts our very attention, presence, and capacity for connection. Our friendships are mediated through platforms designed to monetise engagement. Our leisure is shaped by algorithms. Our identities are flattened into personal brands to be curated and performed.

Even moments of rest are increasingly measured through their ability to improve future productivity. The logic of extraction has moved beyond forests, oceans, and fossil fuels. It has entered our minds.

The consequences are impossible to ignore. Research consistently shows that societies marked by high inequality and extreme individualism tend to produce greater distrust, anxiety, loneliness, and anger. This isn’t because people in these societies are inherently more broken. It is because the structures around them reward disconnection.

Three examples of this: a culture organised around competition will always intensify comparison, a society that tells people their worth is measured by output will always generate exhaustion, and a system that weakens community bonds will always leave people feeling isolated.

This is why a society built around profit and individualism will never truly recover. Its sickness is structural. The problem is not that it occasionally malfunctions. The problem is that it is functioning according to its own internal logic. Endless growth on a finite planet. Wealth concentrated into fewer hands. Human relationships increasingly subordinate to market dynamics. Ecological systems pushed beyond their limits. These are not accidental byproducts. They are direct consequences of a system doing what it was designed to do.

Every system built on overshoot eventually reaches a threshold. It either transforms or it collapses. This one will be no different. The task before us is not to endlessly patch its failures or soften its sharpest edges. The task is to imagine and build what comes next.

The encouraging truth is that alternatives are already emerging. Around the world, people are experimenting with systems rooted in entirely different values. Worker cooperatives are redistributing ownership and decision-making. Community-owned energy projects are placing essential infrastructure back into public hands. Regenerative agriculture is rebuilding relationships between people and land. Mutual aid networks are demonstrating that care can be organised through solidarity rather than profit. People everywhere are completely opting out of the world of hyper consumerism by boycotting corporations indefinitely and opting for the local, sustainable options.

What links these efforts is not a single ideology or blueprint, but a shared understanding that healthy societies must be built around principles capitalism cannot sustain. Trust instead of suspicion. Cooperation instead of competition. Sufficiency instead of endless accumulation. Stewardship instead of domination. These values are often framed as idealistic, yet they are deeply practical because they align with the ecological realities of the planet and the social realities of human flourishing.

Most importantly, they align with what we know about ourselves. Beneath all the conditioning of modern life, people continue reaching for one another. Communities continue forming. Care continues surfacing, even in the harshest conditions. This instinct toward connection will never go away. It has simply been buried beneath systems that benefit from its suppression.

The fact that you still care, after everything this system has thrown at you, should be a badge of honor. Water that seed, feed what drives your passion, and let it be one of the many sparks that see the collective build a world where all life can thrive.