We need to talk about stunts. Why? Well, it feels obvious to tell you, but the climate is rapidly destabilising, and we are entering an era of chaos, suffering and destruction. (see Nepal, below.)

Just for a moment, look to the oceans. For the first time in recorded history, sea surface temperatures in the pacific just crossed 30°C, sitting an unprecedented 3.41°C above the baseline. this is uncharted territory for global weather patterns and marine life, yet it barely registers as headline news.

So back to stunts. Let’s look at a few first.

The President of Maldives held a meeting underwater to highlight the growing threat of rising sea levels.

Maldives Underwater Cabinet Meeting (2009). Source: Underwater Cabinet Meeting in the Maldives

And as that sea level continues to rise, this sculpture showed incompetent politicians arguing about whether or not climate change is real.

Isaac Cordal’s ‘Follow the Leaders’. Source: This is what politicians debating global warming will look like ...

A Swiss glacier lost to global warming was commemorated at a memorial service in the Alps, attended by scientists, local officials and environmental activists.

Funeral for Pizol Glacier (2019). Source: Hundreds Attend Funeral For Pizol, A Disappearing Glacier

Nepalese politicians took part in a Cabinet meeting at Kalapattar Plateau near Mount Everest, at an altitude of 5,262m to highlight the impact of global warming on the Himalayas. By now, we would have all seen the devastation of the recent glacial collapses.

Nepal Everest Cabinet Meeting (2009). Source: Taipei Times / Nepalese Cabinet meets in the clouds

The guys on the side of Empire are doing stunts everyday too, they own the media after all. And have stacked our governments. Trump is still calling climate a hoax.

This Australian politician brought in a lump of coal to Parliament and made a stunt saying “this is coal. don’t be afraid. don’t be scared. it won’t hurt you”.

Shortly after, Australia erupted in an unprecedented catastrophic wildfire and firefighters refused to shake his hand for photo ops. But it still pushed the overton window is a certain direction for a moment at least.

And that is precisely why we have to talk about the Overton window.

For too long, political discourse has been kept in a tight, suffocating box. The Overton window defines what the media and mainstream institutions consider “politically acceptable,” “reasonable,” or “realistic” at any given moment. Right now, that window is stuck in a dangerous illusion, where continuing to burn fossil fuels (and priortise profit above life) is treated as a sensible business choice, while demanding a livable, stable planet is framed as extreme or impractical.

Politicians rarely move that window on their own; they simply look to see where it sits and try to stand inside it. It is up to ordinary people, artists, activists, and organizers to push it towards the side of truth, justice, ecological harmony… towards the side of the people.

This is where stunts become vital. A well-placed, high-impact stunt reaches out and kicks the edges of that window wide open. When activists stage bold, creative interventions, they instantly reframe what is possible. An idea that was labeled “unthinkable” yesterday becomes “radical” today, “acceptable” tomorrow, and “common sense” next year. By forcing radical truth into the public eye, stunts make everyday, necessary climate solutions look like the sensible, urgent compromises they actually are.

We do not need to wait for funding, permission, or a platform to start shifting the narrative. Every single person holds the capacity for extraordinary creativity. Whether it is an installation in a public square, an unexpected disruption during a routine broadcast, a solemn community ritual for a lost landscape, or a bold theatrical gesture at a local council meeting, these moments disrupt the spell of business-as-usual. They force passersby, news anchors, and neighbors to pause, look up, and ask: Why are they doing that?

That question is the entry point. A stunt creates a spark of curiosity, shock, or moral clarity. It creates a conversation at the dinner table, in the breakroom, and across social feeds.

Once that conversation begins, we have a open doorway into the wider movement. The purpose of generating energy is to give it a place to go. When someone feels that sudden jolt of realization through a powerful action, we need to welcome them in immediately. We direct that momentum away from passive scrolling and straight into active, empowering community work: joining local climate action groups, participating in nonviolent civil disobedience, organizing within unions, or building mutual aid networks.

Spectacle grabs the heart and mind, but community keeps us grounded for the long haul.

So lean into the power of the unexpected. Use art, use humor, use grief, use relentless truth. Brainstorm with your friends, pick a target, build a striking visual, and create a moment that cannot be ignored.

We have the power to shift the entire frame of what is possible. We always did.