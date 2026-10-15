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KMM's avatar
KMM
Oct 15

I SO appreciate your work! I am learning a lot and feel more empowered to help elicit change. Thank you!

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Wilf Richards's avatar
Wilf Richards
Oct 16

You've added to my understanding of common sense by relating it to the overton window, v useful that

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