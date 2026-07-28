The Earthly

The Earthly

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Simp Of Human Progress (M)'s avatar
Simp Of Human Progress (M)
1d

Very good article. Thank you for reminding us that the solutions already exist, we just need to fight for them.

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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
3d

“I would rather earn 1% off a 100 people's efforts than 100% of my own efforts.”

—John D. Rockefeller

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Maybe some governments need to cling much less to an outdated capitalist-manifesto mentality and instead open their eyes to increasingly disturbing insatiable greed that's ignoring, if not exploiting via profiteering from, the legitimate needs of nations and in particular the growing number of financially struggling citizens within.

Some governments definitely should, but fat chance!

... From a Far Western (i.e. my) perspective, regardless of who is elected MP or prime minister or U.S. president, governance is heavily steered and may therefore be weakened by domestic corporate/oligarchic interests, sometimes through the latter's economic intimidation.

All political candidates thus parties are elected via the First Past The Post ballot system, which by way of its dynamics enables a covert rule by way of potently manipulative/persuasive corporate and big-monied lobbyists. While the FPTP system may technically qualify as being democratic within the democracy spectrum, it’s nonetheless democratically lacking.

It's a system that enables big-money lobbyists to pull our (typically politically vulnerable) governments by the nose. High-level elected officials can become crippled by implicit/explicit corporate and/or oligarchic threats to transfer or eliminate jobs and/or capital investment, thus economic stability, if ‘requests’ by big-monied interests are not met.

The lobbyists can also write bills for governing representatives to pass and have implemented, supposedly to save the elected officials their own time writing them up. (The practice may have become so systematic that those who are aware of it, including mainstream news-media political writers, don’t find reason to publicly discuss or write about it.)

Low-representation FPTP-elected governments are the easiest for lobbyists to manipulate or ‘buy’. Perhaps it's why such powerful interests generally resist (albeit probably clandestinely) grassroots-supported attempts at changing from FPTP to more proportionally representative electoral systems of governance, the latter which dilutes corporate influence on government policy and decisions.

Meanwhile, the biggest of businesses (at least here in Canada) get unaccountably even bigger, defying the very spirit of government rules established to ensure healthy competition by limiting mass consolidation.

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