The Earthly

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Anuj Nagar's avatar
Anuj Nagar
3h

The window metaphor works well: the risk is not only false information but mistaking a partial view for the whole landscape. I would be curious about the practical side. Beyond regulation, what can an ordinary reader do to widen that window, for example by following a few sources directly instead of through the feed?

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