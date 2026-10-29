This article was written by Earthly Español lead, Clara Tomé.

What if the destruction of nature begins, in part, with what we are exposed to on social media?

Not of course because an algorithm cuts down a forest or drills for oil itself, but because the information we consume shapes what we understand about the world, which problems we consider urgent, whose voices we trust, who we see as the enemy, and whose interests we end up defending.

Imagine looking at the world through a window that someone else controls. They decide which parts of the landscape are visible, which are obscured, and which scenes are shown to you over and over again on a daily basis.

You might genuinely believe you understand what’s happening outside. After all, you see it every day.

But you’re not seeing the whole landscape, you’re seeing the part of it that your window allows you to see. That is increasingly how we experience the world through social media.

Recommendation systems shape which people, problems and perspectives enter our attention. Over time, the feed can make one version of reality feel like the only version that exists.

And the danger isn’t simply that we might encounter false information but that we can mistake a partial view of the world as if it represents the whole truth.

The algorithm doesn’t have to convince you in a single moment, it only has to keep showing you the same version of the world until you stop questioning it, because at some point repetition starts to feel like proof, and familiarity starts to feel like truth.

We are living through a crisis of information as much as a crisis of ecology, and these two crises are far more connected than we might think.

The algorithm is not neutral

A handful of technology corporations now control much of the infrastructure through which we communicate, access information and participate in public debate. Their platforms determine which content is recommended, which voices reach millions of people, and which messages struggle to be seen.

And since engagement becomes the priority, fear, conflict and emotionally charged content can generate more interaction than careful explanations of complex problems.

The result is an information environment in which what captures our attention does not necessarily reflect what matters most.

In fact, a 2026 study published in the Journal of Public Economics examines how algorithms that prioritise likes, shares and other forms of engagement can amplify misinformation and ideological polarisation.

When the systems through which we understand the world reward certain types of content, they can influence not only what we pay attention to, but also how we perceive political reality (and reality itself).

And the implications are serious.

In the worst case scenario, engagement leads to algorithms amplifying violent hate speech which eventually manifests as physical violence, like in Myanmar during 2018.

Brazil: when platform power becomes a democratic question

The recent Brazilian election is a warning about what happens when political communication depends on infrastructures controlled by private companies - even though Lula overcame the odds.

On 16 October, Reuters reported that internal Meta communications showed that restrictions had limited the reach of Lula’s Instagram accounts during the election campaign.

Meanwhile, Meta’s systems were recommending the profile of his opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, and his WhatsApp channel.

Lula’s campaign challenged the restrictions and Brazil’s electoral court gave Meta 24h to ensure equal treatment of the candidates and demonstrate that the problems had been addressed.

Meta responded denying political bias and intentional interference, attributing the incidents to “technical problems”. They later announced the implementation of the measures required to comply with the Electoral Court’s directive.

The bigger question is simple: how can we have a fair democracy when a handful of tech companies control what political information people see and we have little idea how those decisions are made?

This goes beyond whether a platform helps one candidate or hurts another.

These companies and the way its algorithms are designed, can shape who gets amplified, which messages reach millions of people, and which voices are pushed into the background, and that can have political consequences all on its own.

From technofeudalism to the destruction of nature

This is what economist Yanis Varoufakis calls technofeudalism: a system in which Big Tech corporations control the digital spaces we depend on, extracting value from our data, attention and everyday activity.

In his words, the internet’s privatisation has created a new form of power, where platform owners act like feudal lords and the rest of us become their digital serfs.

And this power is not just digital, it is deeply material.

Because the digital economy depends on energy, water, land and minerals and as competition between the US and China intensifies over strategic resources, Brazil’s vast reserves of critical minerals have become geopolitically important.

These are the materials needed across technologies ranging from electronics and data infrastructure to renewable energy.

That makes Brazil’s political future matter far beyond its borders.

Although Lula’s government has also faced criticism for its support of extractive industries, there is a significant difference between his political project and Bolsonaro’s.

Under Lula, deforestation in the Amazon has fallen sharply, reaching its lowest level on record in 2026, according to Brazil’s space agency, INPE.

On the other hand, a Bolsonaro-aligned government, with closer ties to Trump and powerful US tech billionaires would have shifted the balance in the other direction, potentially making it easier for US corporate interests to gain access to Brazil’s natural resources.

The stakes go beyond who governs Brazil; they concern who controls its land, forests, minerals and energy.

Brazil is home to the Amazon, vast freshwater systems, extraordinary biodiversity and Indigenous communities whose territorial and fundamental rights remain under pressure from mining, land grabbing, agribusiness and other extractive activities.

These territories are not simply inventories of minerals, carbon or economic potential, but living ecosystems and the ancestral homes for more than 1.7 million Indigenous peoples.

At the same time, when platforms decide what millions of people see, they also influence how society understands the ecological and climate crisis.

While they didn’t win in Brazil this time, don’t for a second think that they won’t continue to try these tactics in other countries that can provide the resources the AI barons need.

Climate misinformation and denialism can downplay the role of fossil fuels, cast doubt on scientific evidence and defame Indigenous communities and environmental defenders resisting extraction.

Meanwhile, the big-tech corporations controlling these platforms are part of a digital economy that depends on energy, water and critical minerals.

Because the power to shape public opinion is inseparable from the economic interests that benefit when extraction continues and climate action is delayed.

We need to reclaim our digital commons

We cannot address ecological destruction without questioning concentrated economic power. And we cannot defend democracy while ignoring the power of the platforms that organise our access to information.

It will not be easy to take back our digital spaces from the billionaires, but as Brazil and Serbia have just shown us, solidarity is the key to change.

Two solutions for challenging the current information infrastructure through solidarity speak to us at the moment - but we know this is a burgeoning space.

One solution is to transition to social media platforms that align with our values relating to media literacy, information integrity, privacy, equity and democracy - such as Bluesky and Ecosia.

This transition will take time and energy, however, as the current dominant platforms have been extremely important for cultivating a community that has challenged our ecological crises.

But we think the team European Alternatives have said it best:

“We cannot simply denounce the toxic dynamics of mainstream platforms without actively seeking alternatives that align with our values, that offer user transparency, and have collective ownership…Social media can help citizens participate in political discussions, express dissent, and hold governments accountable.”

The second solution is to strongly advocate for regulating the current platforms, specifically on the issues of stemming hate and misinformation, algorithmic transparency and choice and privacy rights.

We cannot demand that people make informed decisions while ignoring the systems that structure their access to information. We cannot defend democracy while allowing its informational infrastructure to operate without meaningful accountability.