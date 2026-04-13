It can often be hard to pin down the reason(s) countries go to war and there are often many motivations behind the resort to armed conflict.

One of the major causes of war across human history is the drive for resources - Hitler tried to invade the Soviet Union for agricultural and oil resources, the European naval empires took slaves and gold from the Americas and Africa and so on.

In the last century, wars have continually been fought over fossil fuels.

Every time political elites go to war to protect the interests of fossil fuel corporations, civilians suffer death, displacement and economic hardship.

Petrostates and Human Misery

In recent history, armed aggression has often involved states that have vast fossil fuel resources and those that wish to control those resources.

In other words, wars between states often involve Petro-states.

Terry Lynn Karl’s concept of the Petro-state identified remarkably similar conditions that existed in equally-remarkably-different states (from Venezuela to Nigeria to Indonesia) whose main national income was from oil/petroleum.

Without getting into the weeds of the Petro-state concept, the reliance on petrol-income produces no incentives for rulers to develop the “normal” features of a democratic state - elections, political institutions, public service, taxation, legal rights, a civil society, diversified industries and so on.

Without these conditions, power centralises in the rulers/corporations of the petro-state, corruption often ensues and the development that the public were promised from the petro-dollars passes by.

Often, the public protest, resistance movements emerge and the petro-state builds their military to repress them.

Also often, other states that rely on the petro-states for their energy needs perceive a fragility in the petro-state and take the opportunity to take control of the petroleum resources.

This is a vast generalisation, but it is a surprisingly common story as Terry Lynn Karl’s works point out.

The armed aggression most people would link with fossil fuel greed is the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Iraq held some of the biggest oil reserves in the world which the US and their western allies did not want under the control of a violent leader that was not aligned with western interests.

Even though politicians denied oil was the motive, many military leaders confirmed the influence of oil: “Of course [the Iraq war] is about oil, we can’t deny that,” said one American general.

The Iraq war achieved very little of anything for civilian society.

Approximately half a million Iraqis died because of the war and millions were displaced.

The destruction of Iraqi society led directly to the rise of the Islamic State (admitted by President Obama) which also caused tens of thousands of civilian deaths in wars in Iraq and Syria.

Conservative estimates of the cost for the US economy of the war are at least $3 trillion - sums which could have been used towards universal healthcare, student debt or shoring up their housing market to prevent the Global Financial Crisis.

And of course, the public also suffered with significant increases in petrol prices - more than doubling in the US from the beginning to the end of the war.

We are dealing with all too similar situations again.

Iran has some of the largest oil and natural gas reserves in the world, and partly because of this, has dealt with foreign aggression and domestic repression for centuries.

In the 1950’s, the USA and the UK staged a military coup to depose a democratically-elected prime minister who sought to nationalise Iranian oil - an unacceptable policy for American and British oil companies in the country.

They installed a repressive, pro-western dictator that was eventually overthrown by the current regime in 1979.

One of the very, very few positives about the current US administration is you don’t have to try too hard to understand their motives.

While they may genuinely wish to liberate Iran from a repressive regime - they have also admitted it is once again about oil:“With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE.”

In Venezuela, a failing regime has let its people starve - accelerated by US sanctions - all while having the biggest oil reserves in the world.

For years, the US has been laying the groundwork to attain these resources, and again, the current administration didn’t hide their reasoning behind the recent armed aggression as they said US oil companies would be going into the country after taking Maduro.

Although it is more difficult to gain an insight into the reasoning of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, certainly one reason could be to gain control of Ukraine’s oil and gas resources and to maintain Russia’s position as Europe’s largest gas supplier.

Our dependency on fossil fuels is not only the major cause of our climate and ecological crises, but also of wars that cause immense human suffering to the benefit of the select few.

But, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Santa Marta Conference

As we’ve written here before, it is often hard to imagine what our next world looks like - but we must continue to try and shape our future.

The current climate crises and endless warfare definitely tell us that it cannot involve fossil fuel dependency.

Making the transition from our current state of affairs to our future world involves imagining and creating new principles, policies and structures to guide our path to real change.

The First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels in Santa Marta, Colombia, is one site bringing people together to imagine our future and create a real pathway to get there.

I hear you. Why should we care about another international conference that is all talk and gets nothing done - especially now that international law and cooperation has been trampled on.

Here’s why:

Santa Marta is not top-down and dominated by states or the UN. It involves a broad coalition of diverse actors needed to solve our crisis that includes “national and subnational governments, academia, Indigenous Peoples, Peoples of African Descent, peasants, civil society, workers, the private sector…”

It is not bound by rules typically used by international organisations that result in watered down agreements: “It is the first implementation-focused Conference, intended to support practical action by those already prepared to move forward. It does not seek to deliver a negotiated outcome…” It is explicitly a conference aimed at creating concrete solutions, and it will produce a practical roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels. One of the Dutch representatives (co-hosting with Colombia) said: “We must begin to materialize what this phase-out could look like and start a concrete roadmap that allows us to incorporate the new and leave the old behind.”

Many of the actors participating in the conference are directly highlighting the human suffering caused by wars over fossil fuels. For example, one of the three pillars of Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative’s approach to the conference highlights “Fossil fuels are the currency of conflict, funding wars, genocide and geopolitical coercion,” and that phasing out fossil fuels is “one of the most significant global peace projects in history.”

Unlike COPs or other international forums based on consensus, and therefore open to veto power by those influenced by the interests of the fossil fuel industry, Santa Marta is led by those ready to act who are tired of waiting for a consensus that will never come - those who believe that fossil fuels can play no part in our future.

* * *

We are currently in the midst of several wars and inter-connected crises that can directly be linked to fossil fuel dependency, as has been the case ever since oil dominated our societies.

There is nothing to be gained from these conflicts but human misery and suffering for 99% of the public - it is only the political elites and fossil fuel corporations that benefit.

We know this and we must start to imagine our future without fossil fuels.

The Santa Marta Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels later this month is one site of global cooperation and resistance against fossil fuel dependency.

We must build on these conferences that diagnose the real problems of fossil fuel dependency, explicitly call for the end of fossil fuels and engage a diverse coalition to provide a concrete pathway to our new future.

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