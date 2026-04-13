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Clean Energy Now's avatar
Clean Energy Now
8d

Fun fact: "25-50% of all wars have been funded by or fought over oil"

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Dr Paul Harvey's avatar
Dr Paul Harvey
4d

Perhaps not renewable energy, but absolutely they have over the materials that make up the tools, technology, and infrastructure to harvest renewable energy.

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