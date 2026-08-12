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Glenn C. Koenig's avatar
Glenn C. Koenig
4hEdited

Yes! And I would like to add what I think is a very important factor: the restoration of life on a more human scale. As I see it, trying to make changes by implementing society wide programs is one thing, but I don’t think we can manage an economy from a few centralized programs, as many people conceive of it.

Rather, I see the most effective change being based on hyper local and effectively networked groups, where individual diversity can be much more easily accommodated.

For example, If I’m watching TV or focused on my devices, hooked on social media, and ordering things from a giant online retail corporation, then I’m making myself a mere component of the current exploitative economic machine.

If, on the other hand, I’m playing cards with friends, drinking iced tea brewed in my own kitchen, engaging in friendly conversation, I’m both disconnecting (largely) from the environmental destruction system and supporting my basic human relationships at the same time.

To do this, I don’t need legislation, massive government programs, or other political campaigns. I can just make this kind of change without all that, much more quickly and easily in comparison.

My environmental impact is just enough electricity for a lightbulb to illuminate the card table, and a few more watts to heat the water and freezer to make the ice cubes for the tea tea. The cards, chairs, tall glasses, drink coasters, and the table are all reusable.

Sure, I’m old, but there are tons of board games now. I just thought of cards because there are literally thousands of games that can be played with them.

We can make changes like this, and many more, quickly and easily without any time or energy wasted on bureaucracy, meetings, or A.I. all we have to do is spread the word and invite people to participate.

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John Padgett's avatar
John Padgett
3h

Unfortunately humans have became domesticated pets for the elite, they have created an environment where humans are solely dependent on a substance that's extremely detrimental to their existence. Humans will keep going until they go over the cliff and we have massive suffering until perhaps they see that dollar bills do not create a sustainable habitat

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