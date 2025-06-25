In almost every corner of the world, there is an invisible thread that shapes how we live, what we value, and what we destroy.

This thread is more than ideology or culture. It is power. When you think of power, you might think of media headlines and political speeches, but the power we are talking about are the deeper structures that decide who gets to live well, who suffers, and what is sacrificed. These structures are embedded in the way we grow food, build cities, write laws, and teach history. They are in the air we breathe, the rivers we pollute, and the forests we flatten. Most of us are taught not to see them. We are told the world is how it is because of human nature or market forces or progress. But these are stories, not facts. And they obscure the truth that the crises we face today are not inevitable.

They are the result of human-made systems that can be unmade.

When many people think of the power, they may imagine an individual, but it is more than this - it is organised into systems that are designed to exploit. Capitalism, colonialism, patriarchy, and white supremacy, these are not abstract terms, buzz words on social media, or relics of the past. They are living systems that determine who works, who eats, who speaks, and who suffers. Currently, they function not just through violence, but through habits, institutions, culture, and beliefs. They reward domination and extraction. They punish care and cooperation. And they are driving us toward ecological collapse.

The story of capitalism is often told as one of innovation and opportunity. But underneath, it is a story of endless extraction. Capitalism turns the Earth into a resource, people into labour, and life into profit. It cannot function without inequality. It is fully dependent on ‘cheap’ labour, stolen land, and centralised fossil fuels. Colonialism made this system global. It spread extraction and domination across continents, displacing Indigenous peoples and destroying ecosystems. That logic never ended. It just changed form. Today, global corporations continue to extract wealth from the Global South under the banner of development. Green capitalism is repeating this pattern, mining lithium, cobalt, and rare earths with little regard for people or place. The language has changed. The logic has not.

This is bigger than a lesson in economics, it is about dominating worldview. A system that sees the Earth as property and people as tools cannot build a liveable future. It cannot protect forests, restore rivers, or share food justly. It cannot care. Because care requires reciprocity, respect, and restraint. These are values that capitalism erodes. In this system, power is about much more than wealth. It is about the ability to shape reality. To decide what is normal, what is valuable, and what is disposable. That is why the most powerful forces in the world are not just oil companies or banks, but the stories they tell us. That profit is progress. That competition is natural. That the strong survive and the weak must adapt.

To understand this, we must think in systems. Ecological systems are complex, relational, and dynamic. Everything affects everything. Rainforests regulate the atmosphere. Wetlands filter water. Predators shape prey populations. Disrupt one thread, and the whole web shifts. Human systems are no different. When housing is unaffordable, mental health declines. When wages stagnate, birth rates fall. When borders harden, ecosystems fracture. The world is not a collection of separate issues. It is a living system of causes and consequences.

This kind of thinking can feel overwhelming. It asks us to see the world differently. Not as a machine with parts to fix, but as a living system to nurture. It asks us to hold complexity without despair. To see that climate change is not just about carbon pollution, but about culture, power, and justice. That environmental collapse is not just the result of bad technology, but of systems that reward greed and short-term thinking.

Changing this requires action. Personal changes are great, but collective power is critical. We must divest from the systems that are destroying life and build ones that support it. The old world is dying, our job is to midwife what comes next.

That means resisting the grip of war-monger corporations pushing the military-industrial complex, fossil fuel corporations with their arms spread throughout the world’s governments, agribusiness driving indigenous displacement and unimaginable ecocide, and financial institutions that profit from destruction and genocide. It means ending subsidies that reward pollution, destruction and suffering, and creating policies that centre care and regeneration. It means supporting Indigenous land defenders, labour organisers, climate litigators, and local growers. It means withdrawing our labour, our votes, and our money from those who harm, and redirecting them to those who heal.

But we must also look inward. Power lives not just in institutions but in us. In our habits, assumptions, and fears. It shapes what we see as possible. So we must ask ourselves: where in our lives are we upholding systems that harm others? What have we been taught to believe about the world that might no longer serve us? And what could shift if we replaced domination with solidarity, extraction with regeneration, and fear with courage?

We do not face a single crisis. We face the consequences of a system that has confused domination with development, profit with progress, and silence with peace. That system is not natural. It was built by people. And it can be dismantled by people too. The future is not fixed. It is a story yet to be written. It will be shaped by what we do now.

So ask yourself: where in your life might you be upholding systems that harm people or the planet, even without realising it? What stories about power, progress, or nature have you been taught that need to be questioned or unlearned? And what small shift could you help spark in your community that might ripple outward and begin to challenge the status quo?