The Earthly

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George Rackley's avatar
George Rackley
Jun 25, 2025

Thank you for your article which grapples with a major root-cause of so much that is wrong in our world: namely the intimate dance of power and capitalism. You may be interested in this book by Andrew Bard Schmookler: The Parable of the Tribes: The Problem of Power in Social Evolution. Here is a quote: “The treatment, the alternative to death, is to find a way to displace the ways of power by restoring the ways of life.”

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Janet Weil's avatar
Janet Weil
Jun 25, 2025

I appreciate this so much, agree with almost everything - and yet I feel dismayed that nowhere are the words "war", "genocide," "militarism or military-industrial complex", "prisons," or "surveillance." Fossil fuel corporations, agribusiness, and financial institutions, while powerful and important to dismantle, are NOT the only entities that control and damage our world. Especially now, with so much state violence wreaking ecocide and loss of human life in West Asia, this feels like a huge emptiness and silence even as the author(s) call out for a vast shift in our understanding.

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