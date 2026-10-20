This is one of a series of guest articles from participants in the Earthly Community School, a practical journey we facilitate to help people understand and act for a better world.

I recently had an extraordinary conversation with Mindahi Bastida, Founder and Convenor of The Earth Elders, caretaker of the philosophy and traditions of the Otomi-Toltec peoples, and an Otomi-Toltec Ritual Ceremony Officer.

Mindahi spoke about a river connected to the Otomi-Toltec peoples, understood not simply as a resource or physical landscape, but as a living sacred being.

The distinction stayed with me; hearing this from someone on a personal level is far more impactful than reading an article, which feels more emotionally disconnected in understanding these tensions. Ultimately, these deeply personal obligations often collide with rigid, formalised legal frameworks.

What happens when a legal system encounters a relationship in which a river is not a vessel carrying water, but a living entity with which a community has obligations?

And perhaps the more difficult question is this: what happens when the law begins to recognise that relationship?

When a river becomes a legal subject

In 2017, New Zealand enacted the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act, recognising the Whanganui River, or Te Awa Tupua, as a legal person.

The Act gives the river a distinct legal identity, with the rights, powers, duties and liabilities of a legal person, and establishes a human representation structure through Te Pou Tupua. The office serves as the river’s human face and voice.

Legal personhood does not mean that a river walks into a courtroom, hires a lawyer and files a claim. It means that the legal system creates a structure through which the river’s interests can be represented.

The law culminated more than 140 years of advocacy by Whanganui Māori, whose relationship with the river predates the legal framework that eventually recognised it.

The settlement created a legal approximation of an understanding that Indigenous communities had long held: the river and its people are not separate entities whose interests simply happen to overlap.

We already do this for entities that cannot literally speak for themselves. Corporations have legal personality. Children can have legal representatives.

The more disruptive move is not giving nature a human voice! It is recognising that the interests being represented belong to nature itself.

The Whanganui River was part of a much broader legal shift.

In 2016, Colombia’s Constitutional Court recognised the Atrato River and its basin as a subject of rights, including rights to protection, conservation, maintenance and restoration.

The Court ordered the Colombian state and local ethnic communities to act jointly as legal guardians and required the creation of a commission of guardians to support the river’s recovery.

The judgment asks: Who would act for the river? Who would monitor its condition? Who would be responsible for restoration?

Elsewhere, the trajectory has been less straightforward.

Ecuador embedded rights of nature directly into its 2008 Constitution, providing that nature has the right to integral respect for its existence and for the maintenance and regeneration of its life cycles, while allowing individuals and communities to demand enforcement of those rights.

In India, the Uttarakhand High Court recognised the Ganges and Yamuna as legal persons in 2017-but the Supreme Court subsequently reversed the decision.

This episode is instructive because it is not the same thing as implementation.

The part the headlines skip

Winning legal personhood is not the same as attaining protection, as a river can be recognised as a legal subject and still be polluted; an ecosystem can have rights and still deteriorate; a court can order restoration and still face the enormous difficulty of making restoration happen.

Environmental law has traditionally been very good at defining prohibited conduct, establishing permits, imposing penalties and allocating liability.

These mechanisms remain essential. But when ecological damage is severe, a fine can become a strange endpoint.

If a company destroys a wetland, contaminates a river or contributes to the destruction of a forest, what does justice actually require?

Is it enough to punish the actor?

Is compensation enough?

And what happens when the damage cannot simply be reversed?

This is where I think the emerging field of environmental restorative justice offers an important next question for rights-of-nature law.

Restorative justice has traditionally focused on repairing relationships and addressing the harm caused by wrongdoing, rather than understanding justice exclusively through punishment.

If human communities require active reconciliation when collective trust is compromised, natural ecosystems require a fundamentally deeper form of healing and repair, especially when environmental degradation lacks a direct voice to articulate its trauma, abuse, and pain.

Applying this to the environment, we can consider:

What if the damaged ecosystem itself becomes part of the legal relationship?

The polluting company is no longer simply a violator of an environmental regulation.

The river is no longer simply evidence of pollution.

The forest is no longer simply property that has decreased in value.

The ecosystem becomes the rights-bearing subject of the harm.

That shift could change what we ask of those responsible.

Not only: How much should they pay?

But: What must they do to repair what they have damaged?

And where ecological restoration is impossible, another question becomes unavoidable: what does meaningful accountability look like when an ecosystem’s original state cannot be recovered?

The law therefore faces a strange temporal problem: we often wait until damage has become undeniable and visible before demanding repair, even though ecological systems do not wait for legal recognition.

For many Indigenous peoples, the idea that rivers, forests, mountains or other natural entities have relationships, responsibilities and forms of personhood is not a new legal innovation at all.

What is new is modern state legal systems’ attempt to create institutional structures that can recognise those relationships.

The Whanganui framework matters because the legal settlement emerged from Māori understandings of the river and a long history of political and legal struggle.

Colombia’s Atrato judgment similarly connected ecological protection with the cultural and territorial rights of communities living within the river basin.¹¹

This suggests that rights of nature should not be understood merely as an environmental-law technique; they can also challenge the deeper assumptions on which environmental law has been constructed.

For centuries, much of Western law has organised nature through categories of property, ownership, resource use and public regulation.

Rights of nature asks a different question: What if nature is not merely something the law protects, but someone the law protects? The law can recognise a river. Can it change how we live with one?

And can law make space for knowledge systems in which a river is understood not as a resource, but as a relative, ancestor or living being?

This is ultimately why my conversation with Mindahi stayed with me. He was not describing a new environmental policy, but describing a different relationship with the living world.

Modern law is slowly and unevenly beginning to build structures that can accommodate this idea.

But none of this guarantees ecological justice since a legal right that cannot be enforced is fragile.

A judgment without implementation is incomplete.

A restoration order without resources, monitoring and accountability can become another document in an already crowded environmental archive.

We should not simply be asking whether nature should have rights, but ask what those rights require from us once they are recognised.