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Anuj Nagar's avatar
Anuj Nagar
3h

The Te Awa Tupua Act is a fascinating example because it solves a practical problem: a river cannot appear in court, so the law gives it a human face and voice through Te Pou Tupua. I would be curious how it has worked in practice since 2017, for example whether disagreements over the river have been settled differently than before.

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Guven Cagil's avatar
Guven Cagil
5d

I have some disagreement here. The large corporations should have to be retributions in the forms of reforestation and related. Our own human ecosystems should be improved(the alt-famous doughnut model is in the right direction). I am not trying, nor have any desire, to empower legal systems or make any entity "sacred"; what is important here is a sense-to-sense communication with animal collective groups - an understanding between species. That needs to be the approach here.

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