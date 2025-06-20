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Frankie
Jun 20, 2025

I wholeheartedly agree! We need to design a new system! This is the type of design I wanted to go to school for but this degree doesn’t exist yet. Don Norman has written a white paper on the topic about how design schools need to evolve. He has also written a book called Design for a Better World! I recommend that and Donella Meadows’ book Thinking in Systems. She has a great website as well!

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aashafull
Jun 26, 2025

This piece read to me as a gently fierce warning! I am in school currently and the idea of complex systems across all fields of study really stands out to me, and I really like the idea of 'systems doing' as you put it.

My first (and only so far) substack essay was also on a very similar line of thought: https://open.substack.com/pub/aashafull/p/breaking-up-with-the-earth?r=5bc0wu&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

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