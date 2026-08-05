Our economies are based on the insatiable drive for year on year “growth”.

Almost every government policy or economic decision is driven by the need to ensure the economy continues to grow.

The measurement of this growth is often connected to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which calculates the value of all goods and services produced in a country.

There is nothing inherently wrong with GDP - it does what it says on the packet, which is to measure the size of economic production.

But it is an absolute disaster that this measure has come to define how we assess government or economic success, and that we organise society around this measure.

It says nothing about if economies are actually working for society. Nothing about inequality, safety, happiness and of course, the environment.

As the Centre for Policy Development writes:

“GDP may not be a unilateral veto on all decision making, but it is a core measure of progress that shapes many implicit assumptions and agendas…it is almost impossible to find a policy decision that is taken, assessed, or scrutinised with the reality of finite planetary boundaries and thus the environmental limits to growth in mind.”

Thankfully, very smart people have been working on different measures for some time.

Alternative GDP Measures

Recently, the UN has announced a new measure that it will begin to incorporate - the Beyond GDP Dashboard.

This new “compass” will focus on three different measures; current wellbeing (health, education, social inclusion), equity and inclusion (poverty, wealth inequality) and sustainability and resilience (natural capital and institutions).

The measures are also guided by three principles; peace, human rights and respect for the planet.

This seems a positive development, but without having any of the data, there’s not too much to dig into yet.

Probably one of the most popular global alternatives to GDP is the Human Development Index (HDI), which measures health, education and standards of living instead of just goods and services.

One of the key motivations behind the HDI was to focus on ends or outcomes rather than the means in relation to human well-being.

According to the UN, the HDI “can be used to question national policy choices, asking how two countries with the same level of GNI per capita [similar to GDP] can end up with different human development outcomes.”

A simple comparison between the top 10 countries in GDP and the HDI reveals the descriptive persuasiveness of HDI as a measuring tool - I sure know which measure we should be basing our societies on by looking at this list.

It is also an indictment on GDP as a measure that only one country with the highest HDI score is also one of the largest economies (Germany).

Yes, some of this has to do with population - but still only two countries (Switzerland and Norway) would feature in the top 10 of GDP per capita and HDI.

(Data: GDP 2022; HDI 2022)

HDI is not a perfect measure by any means. It does not capture inequality that effectively, nor does it have anything to say about the environment.

One of the fundamental issues with HDI was outlined by Professor Jason Hickel:

“The countries that score highest on the HDI also contribute most, in per capita terms, to climate change and other forms of ecological breakdown. In this sense, HDI promotes a model of development that is empirically incompatible with ecological stability”

Professor Hickel in turn proposed the Sustainable Development Index (SDI) as a way to build on the HDI but incorporate planetary limits.

The SDI uses the same three measures of the HDI in addition to carbon emissions and material footprint (“the total weight of material extraction and consumption, including biomass, minerals, fossil fuels and construction materials”) per capita.

Hickel also proposes to get around the issue HDI has with preferencing high income countries - that also produce most ecological issues per capita - by introducing a cap on the indexes valuation of income.

The rationale behind this is that many countries can produce high scores on measures of health, education and sustainability without having large per capita incomes.

The inverse is also true; once countries breach a certain level of income per capita, their impact on the environment becomes worse, according to Hickel.

So who tops the SDI? Cuba, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka, Albania and Panama.

This is an interesting finding given the social issues within these countries - namely poverty and economic inequality.

As Hickel points out, what this means is that no one country is really sustainably developing all that well.

The implication of this finding is clear - under the current dominant economic system and ideology, it is extremely hard to progress human well being without destroying the environment and/or causing inequality.

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You might be wondering why we’ve dedicated a whole article to measures like GDP and HDI - isn’t the ecological crisis caused by our broken economic and social systems?

Well, yes.

But, there is some sort of feedback loop with these measures and sustaining our broken system.

The economy is growing, which GDP tells us, so politicians and the media talk about how successful the government is because GDP is growing and then the government bases its policy decisions on economic growth and so on.

Imagine the alternative - a measure that incorporates human well-being, sustainability, equality and all the things we want out of life as the basis for policy, politics and public discussion.

Certainly, the perpetual economic growth that has destroyed our planet and measures like GDP are tied together.

Hence why Professor Hickel’s SDI showed that really no country is developing in a sustainable way, which is an indictment of our economic system.

One economic philosophy that offers a promising alternative is degrowth - which will feature here soon.