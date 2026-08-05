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Dr. Catherine Al-Meten Meyers's avatar
Dr. Catherine Al-Meten Meyers
4d

The only economy that’s growing is among the wealthy. The rest of us are suffering.

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FRH's avatar
FRH
4d

Economic “success” has become shorthand for upward wealth transfer. The 1% hoard more, the rest of us work more for less. But sure… let’s call that prosperity.

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