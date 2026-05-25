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JMirrer MD's avatar
JMirrer MD
5d

Reminds me of a book written by Daniel Quinn - Ishmael.

Thanks for sharing!

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The Eco-Revolution's avatar
The Eco-Revolution
3d

Orangutans need a natural forest. Instead, palm oil growers strip their habitat and round up the orangutans and put them in zoo-like refuges.

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