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Dan Bluemore's avatar
Dan Bluemore
Oct 7

Well said. And we'd do well to apply it to the natural world in it's entirety, not just the animals.

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Mohand cherif Chibane's avatar
Mohand cherif Chibane
7h

A very interesting topic , thank you .

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