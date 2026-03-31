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Rhys's avatar
Rhys
Mar 31

actionable steps at the end - great addition.

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Phil Shane's avatar
Phil Shane
Apr 1

Nice ideas. I didn’t notice human population growth mentioned (or did I miss it?). The exponential growth of humans is the cause of all so-called environmental problems (60-80 million net new people per year). True, the Global North has a bigger impact via consumption, but even if we spread all resources and land equally, the planet is still in overshoot (see Ecological Footprint etc). There are historic examples where women of all cultures choose fewer children when they get rights. Everyone wins! Perhaps other species could have rights too? It’s their planet also.

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