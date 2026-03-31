Across progressive spaces, growth has become something to resist. Growth is tied to an economic model that devours ecosystems, concentrates wealth, and leaves communities fractured. The language of limits has emerged as a necessary correction, a way of naming the reality that endless expansion on a finite planet cannot continue.

Yet in stepping away from growth entirely, something vital risks being lost. Because growth, in its deepest sense, is not the problem. Life grows. Movements grow. Solidarity grows. The question has never been whether growth should exist, but what is being grown, and in whose interests.

For decades, growth has been captured and redefined by those in power. It has come to mean rising profits, expanding markets, and increasing consumption, regardless of the cost. Under this definition, a forest cleared for mining contributes to growth, while a community restoring that same land does not. Care work is invisible. Extraction is rewarded. The measure itself is broken, but it continues to shape decisions at every level.

What would it mean to take growth back?

In Cleveland, the Evergreen Cooperatives have built a network of worker-owned businesses rooted in some of the city’s poorest neighbourhoods. Instead of wealth flowing out to distant shareholders, it circulates locally. Growth here is measured in stable jobs, community ownership, and economic resilience.

In Denmark, communities have led the expansion of wind energy through cooperative ownership models. Thousands of citizens collectively own turbines, reshaping energy from a private commodity into a shared public good. The result is not only rapid renewable uptake, but a deeper sense of participation and control over essential infrastructure.

In Costa Rica, decades of investment in conservation and ecosystem restoration have reversed deforestation trends. Forest cover has more than doubled since the 1980s, supported by policies that value ecosystems as living systems rather than resources to exhaust. Growth, in this context, is the return of biodiversity and the regeneration of landscapes.

In Seoul, the restoration of the Cheonggyecheon Stream transformed a congested highway into a thriving public space and ecological corridor. The project reduced urban heat, improved air quality, and created a space for people rather than cars. Growth here is reflected in public life, not traffic volume.

In New Zealand, the government introduced a “wellbeing budget,” shifting national priorities beyond GDP to include mental health, child poverty, and environmental outcomes. While imperfect and current politics have gone backwards, it signals a broader shift toward measuring progress through human and ecological wellbeing rather than pure economic expansion.

Across Brazil, the Landless Workers’ Movement has transformed unused land into productive farms and cooperative communities. Here, growth is tangible in the rebuilding of soil, the expansion of food sovereignty, and the creation of collective livelihoods that challenge the dominance of agribusiness.

In Kerala, participatory budgeting and strong public systems have shown how investment in health, education, and local governance can dramatically improve quality of life without chasing conventional economic growth at all costs. The expansion of public goods becomes the measure of progress.

These examples are not perfect, nor are they easily replicated. But they point toward a different understanding of growth, one that is grounded in relationships rather than extraction. They show that growth can mean deepening democracy, expanding care, restoring ecosystems, and strengthening collective power.

This reframing matters because the challenges ahead demand expansion in the right places. Movements need to grow, not only in size, but in coherence and courage. Networks of mutual aid must deepen. Public infrastructure must expand. Regenerative forms of food production must scale across regions. Ideas that were once marginal must take root in the mainstream.

At the same time, there are systems that must contract. Industries built on fossil fuels, militarisation, and overconsumption cannot continue at their current scale. Extreme concentrations of wealth must be dismantled. The relentless push for higher throughput, faster production, and disposable goods must give way to something more durable and just.

This is not a contradiction. It is the reality of living systems. In any healthy ecosystem, some elements flourish while others recede. Growth and reduction are not opposites, but processes that work together to maintain balance. The failure of our current system is not that it grows, but that it grows without regard for consequence, direction, or limit.

Reclaiming growth means reclaiming direction. It requires moving beyond the narrow metrics that have defined success for generations and asking more grounded questions. Are communities becoming more resilient? Are people more connected to one another and to the places they live? Are ecosystems recovering their capacity to sustain life? Is power becoming more democratic?

These are not abstract concerns. They shape how resources are allocated, how policies are designed, and how movements organise. They determine whether the future will be defined by deepening crisis or by the slow, uneven work of repair.

The task ahead is not to abandon growth, but to be precise about it. To cultivate what sustains life and to dismantle what undermines it. To recognise that expansion, when guided by care and constraint, is not only compatible with a just world, but essential to building one.

Growth has been used to justify immense harm. It has been emptied of meaning and repurposed as a tool of extraction. But it does not have to remain that way. The work now is to redefine it, root it, and reclaim it, so that what grows in the years ahead is not the machinery of destruction, but the conditions that allow life, in all its forms, to flourish.

Looking for actionable steps? Read on!



To bring this down to earth, the question becomes personal as much as political. Where are you directing your energy, your time, your attention? Growth is not abstract. It takes shape through what we choose to nurture each day.

You can help grow local systems that keep wealth and care in your community, whether that is supporting cooperatives, joining a mutual aid network, or backing small-scale food producers. You can grow political power by organising, not just observing, and by pushing institutions beyond symbolic commitments into material change. You can grow ecosystems by protecting what remains and restoring what has been damaged, in whatever way is accessible to you.

Just as importantly, you can withdraw support from systems that depend on endless extraction, whether that is through where you bank, what you consume, or how you show up politically. These choices alone are not enough, but together they begin to shift the direction of growth.

The task is not perfection. It is alignment. To steadily move your energy toward the people, ideas, and systems that make a liveable future more possible, and away from those that do not.