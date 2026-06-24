For decades, the main forums for international cooperation on addressing climate and ecological collapse have been flawed due to the involvement of petrostates and fossil fuel lobbies.

As much ground as some forums have made, involving these actors (to the detriment of grassroots and indigenous communities) results in negotiated settlements that have landed us far from where we need to be in the fight to save the planet.

As discussed in our previous post, the First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels held in Santa Marta, Colombia is a groundbreaking new site of climate cooperation.

The Santa Marta Conference is, in its own words:

“[T]he first implementation-focused Conference, intended to support practical action by those already prepared to move forward. It does not seek to deliver a negotiated outcome, but rather to generate shared understanding and actionable guidance that can help accelerate a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.”

The conference brought together representatives of 57 countries in support of transitioning away from fossil fuels now, as well as a broad coalition from academia, social movements, NGOs, trade unions, Indigenous Peoples, peoples of African descent and many more important stakeholder groups.

The key outcomes from the conference provide a promising insight into forthcoming practical methods to transition away from fossil fuels now.

Key Outcomes

One of the first tangible outcomes announced as part of the conference was the establishment of the Scientific Panel for the Global Energy Transition (SPGET).

This might not initially sound like a novel or important creation by the name, given the amount of available scientific evidence on the need to end fossil fuel proliferation.

At least based on current statements, the SPGET looks to be more like a mechanism to help countries devise policy to effectively transition away from fossil fuels:

“This panel will…contribute input for the development and strengthening of relevant, urgent, and concrete actions, supported by the best available evidence, to provide recommendations regarding the design of public policies aimed at the progressive phase-out of fossil fuels.”

Further reporting by Carbon Brief also confirmed that the panel will:

Involve 50-100 scientists from around the world based at the University of São Paulo;

Have three co-chairs, two of which are from the Global South;

Have four workstreams - “transition pathways”, “technology solutions”, “policy design and evaluation” and “finance instruments and governments”;

Provide bespoke policy advice to nations upon request;

Be totally independent from government.

The “take-aways” document released by the co-hosts also outlines a number of key-outcomes.

The most concrete actions mentioned in this document is the establishment of three work-streams for members to begin implementing.

The first workstream centres on countries developing practical roadmaps to end fossil fuel production.

Again, this may not sound like much - but it is a significant outcome that major countries are committing not just to vague carbon emission targets, but actually building practical roadmaps to dismantle fossil fuel production.

The second (macroeconomic dependencies and financial architecture) and third (producer-consumer alignment for transition) workstreams continue on the focus on building practical mechanisms for energy transitions by developing policies to detach the financial system from fossil fuel dependency.

Reinvigorating cooperation

Potentially the most important development from the Santa Marta conference is not any of the outcomes described above, but the establishment of a new space for collaboration to achieve the goal of ending fossil fuel proliferation that is inclusive and grounded in ecological justice principles.

Prior to the official start of the conference, The People’s Summit for a Fossil Free Future convened a broad coalition of 900 organizations who represented the interests of the grassroots ecological movement.

Importantly, The People’s Summit delivered a final declaration to the official conference, helping to amplify the voices of frontline organizations, indigenous peoples, Afro-descendant communities, feminists and the youth.

Groups outside of national representatives were also provided with spaces to collaborate and provide an official submission to the conference for its final report.

In addition to the necessary representation of traditionally excluded voices, the Santa Marta Conference was unique in that it was deliberately not inclusive of those who are blocking the fossil fuel transition.

This helped create a space for authentic collaboration between like-minded groups, as opposed to bending to create a negotiated settlement:

“It felt refreshing and very honest - it did not feel like a negotiation. It felt like we were all there for the same purpose, there was nothing to negotiate. This - combined with having the process led by two women who are usually excluded from the leadership of multilateral conferences [Irene Vélez Torres and Stientje van Veldhoven] led to the concrete solutions that we left with,” Clare Tomé, Environmental and climate justice activist, Earthly español lead and Rights and Roots co-founder.

Next Steps

Of course, these outcomes are just words on paper for now - the jury is still out if these stated pathways will be realised and if the process will remain as inclusive as the first conference.

The final outcome paper from the conference will be delivered during London Climate Action week.

Importantly, the next conference was confirmed for 2027 - to be jointly hosted by Ireland and Tuvalu - ensuring that progress on the dedicated workstreams can be assessed.

There’s certainly no denying these are promising developments for moving the needle on ending fossil fuel proliferation and ensuring a just energy transition.