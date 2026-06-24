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Glenn C. Koenig's avatar
Glenn C. Koenig
1h

What a heartening development! Thank you for bringing it to our attention here on SubStack.

While reading it, I had two thoughts. One was the impact of agriculture on the climate. That is, the relative health of the soil is a major factor in achieving a balance in carbon levels between the atmosphere (CO2) and carbon compounds that exist as solids in the ground. Many industrial farming practices damage the soil’s ability to naturally sequester carbon. I’d love to know more about what may have been discussed on this.

The second is, that while I laud the bringing together of people who have been traditionally excluded from major social, scientific, and environmental decision making, there is a risk

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2h

Great news. 👍 Let's hope that it becomes popular worldwide, and isn't sabotaged by regimes like Trump etc.

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