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Wendy Elks's avatar
Wendy Elks
9h

Wonderful news. Ordinary people are finding their will, and power 👏

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julie o'keefe's avatar
julie o'keefe
8h

That's extraordinary news for the people of Brazil and for the world!! and a great example at this moment in time 🫶💪🏽❤️

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