I cannot stop thinking about this President Lula quote, when I read it after he won, I became quite teary.

“The powerful can kill one, two, or 100 roses. But they will never stop the arrival of spring.”

And this is what we need to all remember right now. They will continue to come for us, but our time is coming. The moral arc of the universe bends towards morality and this system is simply using the tools of fascism as it clings to its final breath.

People are singing. People are dancing. People are crying. There is electricity in the air right now that is impossible to ignore. Something happened today (October 25, 2026) that will ripple outward for years to come. Two hundred million people in Brazil stood in line and made their voices heard in ways that make us all remember what collective action and hope looks like.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won and is President. As the world is seemingly falling to fascist and alt-right billionaire backed politics, this represented a choice between two futures and millions of Brazilians picked the path toward protection, toward democracy, and towards keeping the Amazon alive.

The Amazon is intrinsic for climate stability for everyone breathing on Earth. Scientists were warning us that any more Bolsonaro-backed deforestation would lead us towards an Amazon tipping point which would have doomed the planet. But Brazil decided its forests matter more than short-term profits and oligarch and US interests.

This moment reaches far beyond Brazil. The world watched. We saw tech billionaires who thought they could reshape entire nations. Foreign powers expected weak compliance but received something else entirely. Environmental destroyers planning their next assault discover that grassroots mobilization moves much faster than corporate lobbying.

Now we must imagine what happens next. Picture other nations watching Brazil succeed and wondering whether they could try similar paths. Imagine communities everywhere realizing their votes actually shape outcomes beyond what cynics predict. Imagine young people seeing proof that organizing works, that collective action delivers tangible results, that hope operates as practical strategy rather than naive fantasy.

We have so many lessons to learn here. Lula, alongside many practicing good governance, built progressive and caring institutions across his term. The result? When people begin to feel their government exists to serve them, to benefit them, to help them have good lives; people show up. And so when the campaign needed people, hope and energy, it came. This reminds me of a smaller and more specific example from my ecosystem restoration days. The professor leading a project made it clear that to protect this ecosystem long term, people had to love this patch of land. Because when the bad faith actors come for it, what will protect this land is the people who learned to love it.

And so this energy transforms uncertainty into possibility. People everywhere watch Brazil and see themselves reflected in these results. Communities facing their own battles against environmental collapse find evidence that resistance works. Democracy advocates witness proof that democratic values attract support when defended consistently. Human rights defenders discover international solidarity grows stronger when governments commit to protection. Many people believe we need to go away with governments and govern our own smaller systems and communities, I think we need a healthy combination of both.

Spring arrives because life persists. Flowers bloom because seeds wait patiently. Systems change because people insist they must. Brazil just demonstrated all three truths simultaneously.