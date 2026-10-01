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Ben's avatar
Ben
Oct 3

Until we eradicate global capitalism, the destruction of our planet will remain. First and foremost we need the removal of the dictatorship of capital.

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Victoria Carter's avatar
Victoria Carter
Oct 1Edited

OCTOBER 2026: IF WE BURN, THE RICH BURN WITH US. 🔥

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