This article might be a little tough for some of us to read, but that’s okay - real change is not meant to be easy.

The western climate movement has really struggled to bring together a broad coalition of groups that cuts across the political, wealth and global divides.

One of the reasons is that the movement for a long time was led by and mostly consisted of the white middle and upper class.

This is not to say that these are bad people - quite the opposite - but there are cultural and class blindspots that everyone brings to the table:

“Climate politics curdle when…the actual climate movement becomes dominated by people whose lives are sufficiently comfortable that they don’t think about the distributional consequences of policy, or recognise that its implications will be felt very differently depending on how well off you were to start with,” founder of Round Our Way Roger Harding.

The western climate movement has certainly tried to address this issue at the grassroots level and is doing better on this front by incorporating all voices.

Take for example the recent conference on Transition Away from Fossil Fuels in Santa Marta, Colombia, which explicitly incorporated Indigenous peoples, peasant communities and trade unions into its process.

But we can do even better on the political front - actually we must do better - if we are to build a coalition with enough support to stop those in power destroying our earth.

Climate change hurts the working class more

There’s no doubt that the working class (for the purpose of brevity this includes indigenous peoples, people of colour and all groups that have been exploited by global capitalism) are on the frontlines of climate collapse, despite contributing to the collapse far less than the wealthy.

The warming of the planet and the destruction of the environment affects the working class more drastically in countless ways, from increasing levels of heat stress for manual workers to more air pollution in working class communities and lack of access to fresh food.

But maybe more than any of the above points is that, as our environment continues to collapse, the working class will simply have less financial resources to adapt - they won’t be able to purchase air conditioning to survive heatwaves, rebuild homes after hurricanes or floods, or afford clean drinking water as it becomes more scarce.

And just as corporations have destroyed our earth for profit, they have also exploited the working class for greater profits.

But one of the great failures of the climate movement and left-wing politics has been the inability to rally working class people against the capitalist system.

New research from the US has shown where the left has gone wrong generally with regards to appealing to the working class, and has also laid bare some important solutions for strengthening the climate movement.

The polling centres on the differing issue priorities of working class peoples and college-educated “liberals” who, according to the report:

“Hold outsized sway over the progressive agenda and imagination…[and] who need to understand how the logic of their lives differs from that of working-class Americans.”

Starting specifically with climate, the bad news upfront is that addressing climate change does not rank in the top 12 issues for either the working class or liberals.

The better news is that both groups do support addressing climate change - at 58% for working class and 87% for liberals.

Unfortunately, this is one of the biggest gaps in support between the two groups - along with other “social” issues like LGBQT+ rights, abortion, immigration and gun policy.

The difficult issue here is that these issues are often core to the identity of being a liberal/leftist in the United States (and elsewhere) - and therefore are often core to the leaders of the climate movement.

But the gap on these issues creates a “politics of scorn”, where liberals denigrate working class people who don’t hold these views - fuelling a core calling cry of right-wing populism that liberal elites who hold power are looking down on ordinary people.

Across both the USA and Europe, college educated grads have the most bias against working class people - even more than against historically marginalised groups like African-Americans and muslims.

Solutions

So what do we do about this?

We need the working class to create a coalition broad enough and strong enough to force political action on climate change.

But, does that mean the movement compromises on important issues like LGBQT+ rights, abortion and immigration - issues that in some cases are a matter of life and death for members of the movement?

The report offers several possible solutions - and we have one too.

The report hones in on solutions that centre on reframing messaging and changing priorities.

The researchers tested class-conscious messaging (against typical messaging) on the participants and found that simply reframing political messaging noticeably increased support for all issues amongst the working class - adopting the following principles:

Engage with genuine respect

Ditch jargon

Sound like a populist, not an activist

Make it personal

Connect with working class values

On climate change, for example, messaging that highlighted the ability of green energy to provide concrete economic gains to families was supported by three quarters of working class participants.

One of the messaging changes that provided the biggest impact was avoiding singling out the fossil fuel industry - where many working class people still hold jobs - and focusing more on corporations/corporate profiteers.

For example, changing the following messaging, “Do you favor or oppose decisive climate action now to stop Big Oil…” to “Do you favor or oppose reigning in out-of-control corporations who profit from pollution…” increased support amongst the working class by 12 points.

* * *

Our solutions reflect much of what is stated in the report - we must continue to connect the thread between the destruction of the environment with the destruction of our living standards at the hands of political elites and corporations.

Ten out of the top twelve issue priorities of the working class relate to economic concerns.

This data is from the US but this is not purely an American problem.

What were the top issues for people in the German state (one of the nation’s poorest) that voted for their far right party? Standards of living.

The populist far right all over the world has just been better at speaking to these economic issues and connecting them to immigration or nationalism.

I strongly believe that if we are able to change our economic system - which the working class strongly supports - we have an infinitely greater chance to halt ecological destruction.

But we won’t change our economic system without building a coalition that includes the working class.