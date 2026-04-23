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Glenn C. Koenig's avatar
Glenn C. Koenig
6d

Thanks for posting this.

If change seems overwhelming, then I suggest turning our attention to very small face-to-face local groups. Although it may seem counterintuitive to do this, doing this is actually very powerful, as it draws our lives away from the exploitative organizations that live on compliance.

We are moving away from giant hierarchical institutions and toward smaller decentralized groups that share information and experience with others through networks. Working this way allows us to see the humanity and individuality of each of us in plain sight. This way we move from uniformity to diversity.

So go local. Shop locally. Volunteer locally. Practice generosity to replace exploitation.

Yes, this transition will be messy and appear disorganized at first. But as we go, we will be making our lives more in harmony with nature. Our mission is to replace cruelty with support, care, and love.

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Beau Bosjutter's avatar
Beau Bosjutter
6d

I fight the system every day so my children can have a future they choose, in relationship with the natural world. Being a part of building a sustainable community.

The stress of this struggle is undermining the health of my family. But we find a way, taking one small step at the time. Taking time to heal in a way that is fitting for our whole well being. Connecting with other rebels against the system. Living small lives of change. Building a better future.

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