Once you see it, it is impossible to unsee. The same governments that hesitate, delay, and debate when it comes to funding healthcare, housing, or climate action move with extraordinary speed when it comes to war. Billions appear overnight. Decisions are made before the public has time to say no. Their priorities become clear. This is a system that knows exactly what it is doing.

War is not some breakdown of the system. It is part of how the system functions. It protects interests, secures resources, and fuels industries that depend on instability (see record profits throughout the oil world right now). The same logic that privatises housing, commodifies energy, and extracts from land without pause also creates the conditions where conflict becomes inevitable, even profitable.

Profit sits at the centre of it all.

german: the rich want war, the youth want a future

When everything is organised around profit, the question is never what sustains life. The question is what generates value, and for whom. That is how you end up in a world where weapons are prioritised over welfare, where destruction moves faster than care, and where entire regions are treated as expendable if they sit in the way of strategic or economic gain.

The effects can feel indirect at first: fuel prices rise, groceries become more expensive, rent continues its climb. People feel the pressure and search for explanations. It is easy to focus on these symptoms because they are immediate and personal. But they are only the surface.

Across much of the world, the cost of this system is counted in lives. In homes destroyed. In communities displaced. In lives lost that are apparently a stomachable consequence to this hellscape of a system. And in futures that never get the chance to unfold. While some of us experience the ripple effects through rising costs, others are living through the full force of a system that treats both people and land as disposable.

The fact that many of us feel this crisis through inconvenience rather than direct violence says something about distance, not about the severity of what is unfolding.

And that distance is shrinking….

There is a generation growing up inside this reality, watching the contradictions stack up year after year. Told that this system delivers progress, while seeing it destabilise the very conditions needed for a liveable future. Told to trust the process, while that process produces deeper inequality, ecological breakdown, and ongoing conflict. And at some point, the story stops making sense. That is where something new begins.

There is a shift happening, quiet in some places and loud in others, where people are starting to question the foundations rather than just the outcomes. Why is everything for sale? Why are the systems that keep us alive treated as opportunities for profit? Why does growth so often come at the expense of stability, community, and the natural world?

These questions are connecting, and in that connection there is power.

This moment did not come from nowhere. There are elders who have held these ideas through decades when they were ignored or pushed aside (if you are one of these people, thank you). People who resisted war, who challenged privatisation, who defended land and labour when it was deeply unpopular to do so. Their work matters. It created the conditions for this awareness to take hold.

Indigenous communities have carried something even more enduring. A way of seeing the world that directly challenges the logic of extraction. An understanding that humans are part of nature, not separate from it. That land is something to be cared for across generations, not something that must be owned, dominated and depleted for short-term gain.

That perspective changes everything. Because at its core, this crisis is about disconnection. A system that treats nature as external will always find ways to destroy it. A system that treats people as inputs will always find ways to exploit them. Reconnection reshapes the entire frame. It shifts the goal from endless accumulation to something more grounded… a future that people can actually live in.

You can see early signs of this shift in the alternatives people are beginning to build. Community-owned energy. Cooperative businesses. Regenerative approaches to food and land. These are still small compared to the scale of the dominant system, but they point in a different direction. And direction is everything. Because the current path is clear. A system organised around profit will continue to produce conflict if that is where the returns are. It will continue to extract until it reaches its limits. It will continue to concentrate power until instability becomes unavoidable.

That is the path being defended.

At the same time, there is a growing refusal to accept that this is the only way forward. Especially among younger generations, there is a desire for something different. A future that offers more than survival inside a system that feels increasingly unstable. A future that is built around care, cooperation, and a liveable relationship with the natural world.

That future will not appear on its own.

It has to be built, collectively, through the choices people make and the systems they create together. It requires people to organise, to learn, to connect, and to stay engaged even when the scale of the challenge feels overwhelming.

That is where our work sits. We are a youth-led organisation trying to make sense of this moment, to connect people who feel the same tension, and to support the growth of something that can move beyond it. Education, community, and collective action are at the centre of that work. But this kind of work does not sustain itself.

If this resonates, becoming a paid subscriber helps us keep going. It allows us to continue building, creating, and supporting the kind of movement that this moment is calling for.

Because once you see the system clearly, it becomes impossible to accept it as it is.

And once enough people reach that point, something begins to change.

The rich may continue to invest in war.

But across the world, people are beginning to invest in a future.