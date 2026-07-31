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Jess T's avatar
Jess T
7h

The proof is in the pudding - we simply have to get it done anyway and allow the truth of sustainable practices and energy to shine (as they already do in places outside the US)

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Sam D'Cruz's avatar
Sam D'Cruz
10h

The best way to defeat a good thing is to pronounce and advertise it as the worst

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