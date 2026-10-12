Collapse is no longer a future threat. For billions of people around the world, it is already here. It has long since arrived in tidal surges, hunger queues, endless wildfire smoke, toxic tap water, extreme crop failures and constant fear. It is the ash and mud and floods falling from the sky in Chilean fishing villages. It is the cracked soil of sub-Saharan farms. It is the flooded homes in Jakarta, the salt poisoning Bangladesh’s rice fields, the rolling blackouts in South Africa, the mass graves after heatwaves in India.

We should not blame the climate crisis for all natural disasters, but as their frequency and intensity rapidly increase, we can safely say that these disasters are systemic ones. And they do not fall evenly.

We are not all in the same boat but we are in the same storm, and a truth we must accept is that some are clinging to rafts while others sail superyachts.

This collapse moves along the same old fault lines: race, class, empire, and extraction. The countries most responsible for collapse are insulated by wealth, walls, or guns. The countries most affected are still paying the debts of colonisatin. In Somalia, families walk for days through failed crops, only to bury a child to hunger. In Peru, entire towns are poisoned by mining waste for lithium and copper used in electric cars. In Tuvalu, rising seas swallow ancestral land while politicians in luxury suits talk of “resilience” at climate summits.

And so I don’t think we can say that the powerful are ignorant to collapse, or even ignoring it. I think they are adapting to it for themselves. Have you seen their fortified compounds, private fire services, AI-powered food systems, armed borders?! They are calling it innovation and platforming it on the front cover of Forbes.

Meanwhile, the real response is coming from the people who have the least and risk the most. In West Papua, Indigenous groups resist logging and mining. In the Philippines, land defenders face assassination for protecting forests. In Kenya, youth climate organisers are demanding an end to fossil fuel finance. In Ecuador, Indigenous women led a successful legal fight to protect half a million acres of Amazon rainforest. In Pakistan, mutual aid groups distribute water and medicine in heatwaves. In Aotearoa, Māori-led campaigns push to restore rivers as living ancestors.

These are protests, yes, but they are also acts of care and of world-building. Because while the powerful sell us the fantasy of green growth and endless techno-solutions, it is frontline communities who are treating this crisis like the emergency it is, often without resources, recognition, or time to rest. And let the record state, there is still no other solution today that has protected more biodiversity, or prevented more emissions, than Indigenous land defenders. Please read that again.

BUT the burnout is real. The people doing the most are often the most exhausted. The unpaid organisers. The youth carrying grief they did not create (the author is very tired). The communities holding each other through disaster after disaster. While oil executives buy new yachts, climate justice advocates are scraping together rent. While governments subsidise polluters, public schools teach kids in flood-damaged classrooms. The gap between responsibility and power has never been more f***ing obscene.

But this story does not end with collapse. No. Maybe THIS world. Yes. But not THE world.

A new world is already emerging. You can see it in agroecology systems being introduced across the world, where local food production has replaced imported dependence. We are now seeing more and more State’s adopting a doughnut economics model, which centres ecological ceilings and social foundations. Landless workers’ movement, co-ops, youth-led politics, emerging communities centering resilience and joy, community ownership of microgrids, self-sustained data networks, entirely circular zero waste neighborhoods - it is happening. I promise.

These living laboratories of justice and sustainability are recipes for the next world.

To midwife the next world means grounding our movements in values that capitalism has tried to erase: solidarity, reciprocity, dignity, slowness, kinship, collective care. It means economic systems that meet needs rather than fuel greed. Legal systems rooted in restoration instead of punishment. Energy systems owned by communities instead of corporations. A global politics built not on borders and bombs, but on accountability and repair.

It means reckoning with history. Climate justice is about a lot more than emissions, it is about land theft, enslavement, displacement, and extraction. Justice means reparations. It means returning land. It means cancelling unjust debts and holding polluters criminally accountable. It means ending fossil fuel subsidies, decolonising climate policy, and giving real power to frontline communities.

But most of all, it means remembering that this world was designed. The inequality, the extraction, the injustice, none of it is natural nor necessary. It is a result of choices, choices made by those with power for those without. But we can choose differently. In fact we need to.

So we must try to honour the grief of what is ending, but not confuse it with surrender. Collapse is not the whole story. Beneath the rubble, there really is something growing. Movements are converging. Ideas are maturing. Values are shifting. Across oceans and borders, people are learning to dream together again.

The next world will not be born in boardrooms or battlegrounds. It will be born in the work of building what comes next. In the defiance of a protest march, in the shared meals, the repaired homes, the co-governed gardens, the collective refusal to give up.

The end of this world has already begun. But the birth of the next is in our hands.