The Earthly

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Sam D'Cruz's avatar
Sam D'Cruz
Oct 12

I love Earthly for this very reason. Somehow it writes what I think. Absolutely, our job is to midwife the Neo-World. And we are pushing for it. If anyone else in the world is reading this comment, and also has similar visions, connect to me, I'm open to plan together.

A new man, a new thought, a new philosophy, a new generation, the Neo-World!

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Garrett Fowler.'s avatar
Garrett Fowler.
Oct 12Edited

The old world is fading away, and a greater world is on the horizon. 🌎✨

It's a slow and painful transition, but most people know we can be doing so much better.

Protect our home, spread love, and be greater :)

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