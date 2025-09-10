History has a strange way of catching up with those who were once despised. Every movement for justice is first dismissed, ridiculed, criminalised, or violently opposed, until one day it becomes common sense. It happened with the abolition of slavery, with women’s right to vote, with marriage equality, with the end of commercial whaling. One day soon it will happen with Palestine. The radicals who are punished today for demanding liberation and survival are always the ones society later thanks for their courage. Yet in the present, they are treated as threats, as dangers, as extremists who must be silenced.

The truth is that governments across the world are doing everything they can to repress progressive movements. They surveil, arrest, and intimidate environmental defenders. They ban protests, criminalise solidarity, and regulate dissent until it is toothless. At the same time, the vast majority of media, owned by a handful of billionaires, endlessly paints radicals as dangerous or unrealistic while giving endless airtime to conservative elites who profit from destruction. Even within the NGO sector, a culture of respectability politics has taken hold, where working with the establishment is prized above challenging it. The result is that those fighting hardest for a livable planet are constantly told to sit down, be quiet, and compromise, while those who are burning the earth for profit are invited to the table.

The irony is staggering. The radical edge of a movement is not the problem, it is the engine. The Overton window, a concept beloved by conservative think tanks, describes the range of ideas considered politically acceptable at any given time. Ultra conservative forces, often backed by fossil fuel wealth and billionaire fortunes, have been masterful at dragging that window further and further right. They flood the political space with extreme ideas, not because they believe they will be accepted immediately, but because they know this shifts what is considered “moderate” or “sensible.” Suddenly, yesterday’s reactionary idea is today’s mainstream compromise. It is a deliberate strategy that has reshaped entire nations.

Progressives, however, are constantly told to rein it in, to avoid alienating the public, to soften the message. But without those who refuse to compromise, there is nothing to pull the window back toward justice and ecological sanity. Without the demand for abolition, emancipation would never have come. Without queer radicals, marriage equality would still be unthinkable. Without climate activists putting their bodies on the line, we would not even be having a conversation about the end of fossil fuels.

Martin Luther King Jr. understood this well when he warned of the “white moderate,” those who claimed to support justice in theory but who were more devoted to order than to freedom. He said they posed a greater obstacle than the outright racist, because they constantly demanded patience, compromise, and civility while real lives were on the line. Today, we face the same danger. The liberal who insists activists wait their turn, tone down their demands, or stop disrupting “ordinary life” is in practice helping to preserve a system of inequality, war, and ecological collapse.

We should also ask ourselves: why is it always radicals who are made to justify their existence? Why are they painted as the danger, while those who profit from fossil fuels, weapons, surveillance, and mass exploitation are allowed to carry on as respectable voices in politics and business? The working class does not fly private jets. They do not own oil fields. They do not build detention camps. The enemies of both the people and the planet sit at the very top of society, yet attention is constantly diverted toward those resisting. This is not an accident. It is the strategy of power.

The climate movement in particular is treated with suspicion and hostility. When young people blockade coal ports or occupy gas projects, they are told they are going too far, that they are being unrealistic. But what is unrealistic is believing we can continue burning fossil fuels without unleashing catastrophic breakdown. What is extreme is defending an economic system that knowingly drives mass extinction. Radicals are simply naming reality and acting accordingly. They are not extremists, they are truth-tellers.

And yet, the forces of repression grow. Anti-protest laws spread through Australia, Britain, the United States, and beyond. Governments that fail to act on climate are quick to act against climate activists. Police are militarised. Media headlines demonise those who dare to disrupt. But the more repressive the response, the clearer it becomes that radicals are striking at the heart of power. If they were irrelevant, they would be ignored. The backlash itself is proof of their importance.

When we look to the future, it is worth asking what today’s “radical” demands will look like in hindsight. Palestinian liberation, justice for Indigenous nations, industrial farmed animal liberation, the dismantling of fossil fuel empires, the recognition that no one should starve on a planet of plenty. These positions, painted now as controversial, will one day be seen as the only moral choices that could have been made. History will not remember those who insisted on patience while the bombs fell or while the forests burned. It will remember those who resisted.

Radicals expand the imagination of what is possible. They remind us that politics is not fixed, that injustice is not inevitable, that collapse is not the only story. They force us to confront uncomfortable truths and demand that we act on them. Without them, we are trapped in a cycle where elites define the limits of our future, and ordinary people are told to accept crumbs.

If we want to survive the crises of our time, we must defend radicals, not abandon them. We must reject the narrative that paints them as dangerous and instead see them as necessary. The climate will not wait for polite reform. The poor cannot wait for incremental justice. Gaza cannot wait for endless negotiations while bombs fall. The window of what is possible will not shift unless we push it.

The world does not change because the powerful decide to be generous. It changes because the powerless demand the impossible, until it becomes inevitable. That is the role of the radical. That is why they are attacked, why they are feared, why they are necessary. And that is why our defence of them must be loud, unapologetic, and unbreakable.