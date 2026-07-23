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Nicasio Ralph's avatar
Nicasio Ralph
17h

End Citizens United in the U.S. Make elections a public institution by getting the money out.

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Candice's avatar
Candice
18h

Thank you for bringing this information to my attention. I plan to do further research and perhaps approach my local municipality on such processes. These ideas implemented around the country could be a game changer.

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