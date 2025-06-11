These messages come in almost every day. Usually after a post about injustice, genocide, billionaires, or big oil’s corruption. Someone sees the words “capitalism”, “colonialism” or “political violence” and decides that caring for the Earth should somehow stop short of caring for people. “Plastic straws and pandas, don’t you dare mention the systems driving collapse.”

The climate and ecological crisis is political because it is rooted in systems of power, profit, and control. Environmental harm is not a random accident. It results from deliberate choices made by corporations, governments, and elites who prioritise economic growth and wealth accumulation over people and the planet. Policies about energy, land use, pollution, and resource extraction are shaped by political interests. The impacts of climate breakdown, including who suffers most and who benefits, reflect and reinforce existing inequalities. Addressing the crisis means challenging these structures, which is inherently a political act.

But these reactions of outrage, disgust and departure are far from failures. They are signs that something big is shifting. They show that climate messages are reaching beyond the already converted. Into the minds of people who still think environmentalism is only about beach clean-ups or backyard compost, not the dismantling of systems that are destroying life at scale.

This is far from the end of the conversation. This is only the beginning.

Because the climate crisis has never been just about carbon pollution. It is about extraction, power, and sacrifice (well the decision regarding who and what to sacrafice). It is about whose lands are mined, whose homes are flooded, whose futures are disposable. It is about war and trade and borders and profit. It is about systems that value short-term returns over long-term survival. To speak about climate honestly is to speak about all of this.

Environmentalism has long been packaged as something easy and safe. But there is nothing gentle about the destruction of ecosystems or the violence that keeps extractive industries in place. What we are up against is much more than pollution, we are fighting a political economy that sacrifices the many for the wealth of a few. And that cannot be challenged with apolitical silence.

This moment demands truth. It demands that we name the crisis in full. That we make connections between climate collapse, stolen land, incarceration, displacement, inequality, and corporate control. This doesn’t mean every individual or group has to speak to every issue. But it does mean that we cannot build a powerful movement while turning away from the truth.

Climate and environmental justice is not a side issue. It is the heart of the struggle. It calls us to stand with those most impacted. To fight for ecosystems, yes, but also for dignity, regenertion, and liberation for all. That makes some people uncomfortable. It should. The point of political education is not to make people feel better about the world as it is. It is to invite them into the work of changing it.

So yes, some people will unfollow. But the goal is not to win everyone over. The goal is to shift the culture. To speak clearly. To build power. Every time someone encounters an idea that challenges them, a door opens. Some walk away. Many step through. What matters is that the door exists.

If we want a future that is just and liveable, we need movements that are honest, grounded, and unapologetically political. Because what we’re up against is not neutral. The air we breathe is shaped by power. The food we eat is shaped by policy. The fires and floods are fueled by decisions made in boardrooms and parliaments.

Everything is political.