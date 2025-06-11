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The Textile Anthropologist's avatar
The Textile Anthropologist
Jun 11, 2025Edited

“Climate change is not political” as they vote for deregulating environmental protections and corporations.

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leftiejane's avatar
leftiejane
Jun 11, 2025

All our struggles are interconnected!

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