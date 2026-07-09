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Creole Polyglot's avatar
Creole Polyglot
6h

Great idea, but I imagine there's not nearly enough companies to cover so many heatwaves!

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Kevin Galvin's avatar
Kevin Galvin
3h

That’s clever. Be careful though, you might confuse our President… He might grant them a 20 year lease and we’re stuck with that storm.

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