Across Europe last week, a devastating heatwave toppled records all across the continent.

Germany, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, France and Denmark recorded their hottest days on record while England, Wales, the Netherlands, Spain, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland broke records for June temperatures.

The UN estimates that this heatwave alone has caused at least 1,300 excess deaths across the continent.

Dozens of people drowned in France trying to escape the heat.

Tram tracks and roads literally melted in Germany.

Nearly 200 million people experienced temperatures over 35C in countries where the average daytime June temperature is around 20C.

We can all thank Europe’s biggest fossil fuel companies - British Petroleum, Shell, Equinor and TotalEnergies - for causing this mayhem.

(Image credit: Bob Henson and https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/)

Causes

We will often read that climate change is causing extreme weather events like this heatwave.

As climate science Professor Andrew Dessler recently wrote, this isn’t really a helpful way to look at the issue.

Rather, it’s more appropriate to ask if climate change is increasing the intensity and/or the frequency of extreme weather events (yes and yes).

With regards to heatwaves, it is fairly straightforward to explain how human-induced climate change increases the intensity and frequency of these extreme weather events - with the help of this graph.

In simple terms, our earth is hotter than what it would have been without human induced-global warming.

Extreme heatwaves would have still occurred without the current global warming, but because our earth is hotter, the intensity (i.e. level of heat) of extreme heatwaves is higher.

The heatwave across Europe has been caused by a phenomenon called a “heat dome” according to the UK Met Office, which essentially acts like a lid on a pot:

“The current conditions have been driven primarily by a persistent area of high pressure situated to the north and west of the UK, combined with a large pool of very warm air extending across western Europe…Under high pressure, air tends to sink and compress, warming as it descends.”

And of course, in a generally hotter environment caused by climate change, the heat dome is holding in higher temperatures than would have been present without climate change.

It appears that climate science agrees that human-induced climate change also increases the frequency of these events according to Dr. Laurie Parsons:

“Heatwaves like we are seeing now are about 30 times more likely to happen than in the pre-climate change era…Exceptional heatwaves like the current one would previously have been a once-in-a-300-year event but now occur more often than once a decade.”

The increase in frequency of extreme heatwaves is similarly explained as the increase in intensity - the increase in the baseline temperature means there are more days that experience higher temperatures.

Or in more scientific terms:

“Temperature distributions are skewed towards warmer temperatures, indicating that hot extremes occur more frequently than for a normal distribution [i.e. pre human-induced warming].”

And:

“As the climate warms, it follows that the frequency of days above a fixed extreme threshold and the duration of heat events will increase.”

Outcomes

The most extreme outcome of extreme and prolonged heatwaves is a notable increase in mortality rates.

Extreme temperatures not only cause people to die directly from heatstroke, but also cause deaths due to the aggravation of underlying health issues caused by extreme heat - like cardiovascular, mental, respiratory and diabetes related conditions.

Deaths from heatwaves are often referred to as “excess deaths”.

This simply means that more deaths were recorded by authorities than the mortality rate that would be typically expected for that relevant time period based on statistical modelling.

Authorities estimate deaths based on population demographics (age, sex, socio-economic status etc), trends in health and previous mortality rates and then compare that to actual recorded deaths to come up with an excess deaths figure.

The number of excess deaths during heatwaves over the previous two decades across the world is staggering.

In Europe alone during the extreme 2022 summer an estimated 61,000 heat-related excess deaths occurred.

In last week’s heatwave across the continent, at least 3,700 excess deaths were recorded in France, Belgium and the Netherlands alone.

And of course, heatwaves cause major damage to the environment - droughts, wildfires, extinction events, coral bleaching and major crop loss.

What’s next?

The current heatwave is at the beginning of the northern hemisphere’s summer - where temperatures often peak in August across the continent.

At the time of writing, Europe is already entering another heatwave - it has already hit above 40C in France and Portugal and wildfires are spreading across the continent.

The UK is expected to have at least 10 days in a row of over 30C temperatures and some are predicting the 1976 heatwave record of 13 days may be broken.

It is difficult to predict weather beyond the next fortnight, but based on the heat experienced across the continent since May, the signs are worrying.

One weather forecaster wrote:

“The overall heatwave effect is likely to persist through mid-July, as suggested by midterm trends, so the accumulating heat will be long-lasting, worsening drought conditions and supporting additional dangerous wildfires.”

This means more environmental destruction and more lives lost over the coming months.