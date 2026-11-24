More than 12,000 square kilometres – an area the size of Jamaica – of mangroves were destroyed worldwide from the 1980s to the 2010s.

Mangroves are an incredible ecosystem that deserve better.

They rarely get the appreciation they deserve for sequestering carbon, harbouring unique forms of life and protecting coastal regions from flooding.

Despite their importance as part of our ecosystem, mangroves receive little attention and have suffered at the hands of humans for decades.

What are mangroves trees?

Mangroves can be used to both describe a specific type of tree as well as a coastal landscape.

Mangroves are specifically trees or shrub species that live on rivers, coasts and estuaries - there are approximately 80 species of these trees.

The most common species of mangrove is the Rhizophora (“root bearing”) which represents the iconic look of a mangrove tree - a large tree trunk that splits at the bottom into a tangle of thinner branched-roots that descend into the water below.

A defining feature of mangrove trees is that they can withstand the unstable movement of the muddy and marshy soil below them - helped by the web of branches that expand outward.

Unlike soil outside of tidal areas, the muddy marshes below mangroves that are inundated daily by salty water hold little oxygen for mangrove trees to survive off.

The roots of (some) mangrove trees act as snorkels sitting above the water to take in oxygen, allowing the trees to breathe without relying oxygen from the soil below.

Another defining feature of mangroves is evidently that they can survive in salt-water environments whereas most species cannot.

Mangrove trees deal with this issue in two separate ways, depending on the species.

Some mangrove species simply create a barrier to salt entering their internal systems.

More commonly though is the method of excreting salt through their leaves - mangrove trees are more than happy to lose a few leaves (taking salt with them) in order to survive.

What is the mangrove ecosystem?

Mangrove trees create a specific ecosystem as well, often referred to simply as mangroves or mangrove forests.

According to the Smithsonian, mangroves “are among the most productive and biologically complex ecosystems on Earth.”

Mangroves support a wide range of wildlife and are known as “nursery” habitats for providing safe places for species to birth and raise their young.

For example, the Goliath Grouper - one of the world’s largest fishes - will spend the first six years of its life in a mangrove before venturing out to a coral reef.

Certainly the mangroves hold some interesting forms of life.

The Mudskipper - the fish that mainly lives on land - often call mangroves their home. These strange creatures that look like fish can breathe by holding water in their mouths and gills, or alternatively breathe through their skin, to stay on land for long periods of time.

Fiddler crabs also call mangroves home. These are the (male) crabs that grow one large claw used for signalling, especially during mating season.

You could be lucky enough to stumble upon a fiddler crab habitat during mating season and see thousands waving hello at you!

Mangroves also house several endangered species, such as the Proboscis Monkey found only on the island of Borneo.

These monkeys are one of the few species that have adapted to eat mangrove plants. They have mastered the mangrove habitat, becoming masters at combining climbing and swimming to escape predatory crocodiles in the waters below.

Although there has been a ban on hunting the Proboscis Monkey, their habitat is under stress as mangroves on Borneo continue to be turned into shrimp farms.

The critically endangered Three-Toed Pigmy Sloth can only be found in the mangroves of Isla Escudo de Veraguas in Panama, with less than 100 hundred of these unique animals being left in the wild.

The Pigmy Sloth is unique for many reasons; one being that a specific type of algae grows on the sloth symbiotically from a young age which helps the sloth camouflage in the mangrove forests.

The Pigmy Sloth, like many other mangrove-dependent species, faces challenges to its existence due to the mass clearing of mangroves over the previous few decades.

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While mangroves have rebounded recently - thankfully due to conservation efforts in south-east Asia - climate change is severely impacting mangroves.

More severe and frequent droughts, tropical storms and sea-level rise all put pressure on the mangrove ecosystem.

Beyond creating a unique ecosystem that flourishes with biodiversity (which should be enough to justify its existence), mangroves provide great benefits to humans.

Firstly, mangroves significantly reduce the likelihood of damaging flooding in low-lying coastal areas

According to UNESCO:

“When swell waves pass through mangrove forests, the tangled, above-ground roots and branches of the trees reduce wave height and energy. This decreases the waves’ ability to erode sediments and damage coastal buildings, while reducing the risk of flooding for low-lying areas behind the mangrove strip.”

In some cases, mangroves have been shown to more than halve the height (and therefore destructiveness) of waves.

In addition, mangroves are under-appreciated carbon sinks.

Pound for pound, mangroves can store more than four times the amount of carbon as inland tropical forests.

As we hurtle towards climate catastrophe, mangroves are vital to maintain humanity’s existence on earth.