It is an exhausting, soul-crushing era to possess a functioning mind and a beating heart. To look out at the world today with even a single skerrick of critical thought, a baseline of media literacy, and a capacity for genuine empathy is to live in a state of volatile and agonizing grief. We are forced to witness a reality that is glaringly, painfully, blindingly obvious, yet we are surrounded by a manufactured noise machine so loud and pervasive that it feels like trying to maintain your sanity inside a collapsing asylum. What an absolutely brutal time to have empathy and critical thinking skills.

The crisis we face is not complex. Sure, there is complexity across our economies and society at large, but it does not require a postgraduate degree in economics or climate science to see what is going on. It is right there, naked and undeniable, written in the dry riverbeds, the bleached coral reefs, and the obscene bank accounts of a handful of oligarchs who have accumulated more wealth than entire empires. We are trapped in the terminal, predatory phase of late-stage capitalism, an economic system that treats the living, breathing biosphere as a liquid asset to be strip-mined for short-term profit.

Yet, when you look at our cultural and political landscape, you do not see a collective mobilization to save our home. Instead, you see a grotesque, carnivalesque display of misdirection. We are being drowned in a tidal wave of manufactured hate, engineered by billionaire-owned media empires, corporate think tanks, and far-right political opportunists. It is a massive, systemic gaslighting campaign designed to ensure that the public blames absolutely everyone and everything for the crumbling state of their lives, except the people who actually broke the world.

Look at the targets they choose. It is a roll call of the vulnerable, the desperate, and the courageous. They blame immigrants, people fleeing lands that have been rendered unlivable by the Global North’s pollution, treating human beings seeking survival as an invading army. They blame trans people, weaponizing the existence of a marginalized minority to whip up a frenzy of existential panic and moral outrage. They blame environmentalists and youth activists, labeling the very people fighting for clean air, arable soil, and a liveable future as terrorists or radicals funded by foreign States. They are reviving Cold War paranoia to justify bottomless military budgets while public infrastructure rots. And they still shake the dusty skeleton of anti-communism and anti-socialism CIA-coordinated talking points, screaming about totalitarian takeovers every time someone suggests that maybe corporations shouldn’t be allowed to poison water supplies or that billionaires should pay an income tax.

The sheer absurdity of it would be laughable if the stakes weren’t life on Earth. How lost, how fundamentally broken do you have to be to look around at this spectacular, miraculous planet - a cosmic anomaly brimming with forests, oceans, and complex life floating in a cold, dead void - and decide that the real problem is a refugee at the border, or a teenager protesting a pipeline?

The ruling class and their media lackeys have constructed a fortress of f***ing delusion. It operates on the exact same psychological principles as a destructive cult. If you study the anatomy of any cult, from isolated doomsday sects to multi-level marketing scams, the very first thing the leader does is isolate the followers from external reality. The first rule of the cult is simple: Everyone else is lying. The scientists are corrupt. The journalists are part of a deep-state conspiracy. The academics are brainwashing your children. The institutions that specialize in gathering evidence, testing hypotheses, and seeking objective truth are recast as the foot soldiers of an evil elite.

This is precisely how the global right-wing media apparatus and its oil-funded benefactors have managed to paralyze action on the climate crisis for forty years. They did not need to win the scientific debate; they knew they couldn’t. Instead, they built a parallel reality. They turned climate change into a matter of identity and tribal loyalty. When independent scientists, global research bodies, and satellite data all show that our oceans are boiling and our ecosystems are collapsing, the cult whispers to its adherents that it is all a hoax designed to steal their freedom, take away their gas stoves, and destroy their way of life. They have successfully conditioned millions of people to look at a historic, unprecedented heatwave or a dried-up reservoir and think, this is a Marxist conspiracy.

It is a terrifyingly effective strategy. By turning physical reality into a culture war, the billionaire class completely immunizes itself from accountability. If you can convince a worker that his enemy is an undocumented migrant or a trans teenager, he will never look up to see that his wages are being stolen, his healthcare is being gutted, and his children’s future is being sold down the river by the very politicians he votes for. The hatred is a shield. It is a deliberate, calculated investment in social division, funded by dark money and amplified by social media algorithms that have discovered that outrage is the most profitable commodity on Earth.

Living through this with critical thinking skills means being trapped in a state of perpetual frustration. You watch the news and see anchor after anchor treat corporate press releases as objective truth while dismissing systemic critique as fringe radicalism. You log onto social media and see your peers repeating talking points cooked up in oil-company boardrooms, completely unaware that their authentic anger has been hijacked and weaponized to protect fossil fuel subsidies. You see the strings attached to every single manufactured outrage cycle, watching the public get riled up into a frenzy over a book in a library or a piece of fabric while the government quietly signs away thousands of acres of public land to mining conglomerates. It is so painfully, glaringly obvious that it feels like a physical weight behind your eyes.

And the empathy makes it worse. Critical thinking lets you see the machinery of the lie, but empathy forces you to feel the damage the lie causes. It means looking at a climate refugee and seeing a human being who has lost their home, their culture, and their history, rather than a statistic or a threat. It means feeling a deep, aching sorrow for the species going extinct every single day, disappearing into the dark because we couldn’t decouple our societies from the myth of infinite growth. It means carrying the stress of knowing that we are running out of time, while the people with the power to change course are busy counting their money, building luxury survival bunkers, or dreaming of terraforming Mars.

The tech-billionaire obsession with escaping to Mars or replacing human creativity with artificial intelligence is the ultimate manifestation of this sickness. It is the final stage of cult leadership, where the leaders themselves have bought into their own myth of godhood. They look at the messy, fragile, beautiful complexity of biological life and see something inefficient, something to be replaced by silicon or abandoned for a sterile red desert. It is an admission of complete moral and intellectual bankruptcy. They would rather spend hundreds of billions trying to figure out how to grow potatoes in irradiated martian soil than change the economic incentives that are currently destroying the fertile, abundant soil right beneath their feet.

It is brutal because there is no easy escape from this awareness. You cannot choose to unsee the connections once you have spotted them. You cannot switch off your empathy without losing your humanity. We are stuck in this uncomfortable, painful space, holding onto our sanity while the dominant culture screams its delusions into the void. But perhaps that pain is also the only thing left worth protecting. The grief we feel for the planet, the anger we feel at the manufactured lies, and the love we retain for our fellow human beings are the ultimate proof that the machine has not completely broken us. They want us cynical, they want us hateful, and they want us distracted. Remaining clear-headed, empathetic, and profoundly furious is, in itself, an act of absolute defiance.