The Earthly

The Earthly

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Sam D'Cruz's avatar
Sam D'Cruz
1d

I totally relate with every sentence in this post.

We must understand, the environment is not separate. We are the environment. We are just the soil in human form. We depend on the Earth for even existing.

That those top 1% rich are devils is a fact. It had made a lot of people too like them. Cultural Hegemony. People still are busy in stock markets, bull run, perfect entry time, stock prices, etc...

And these are the very top 1% Devils who have forcibly kept people in poverty who don't even get to have meals everyday.

I too have an article on this in my account, named as "climate Implodes"

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Wilf Richards's avatar
Wilf Richards
1d

Spot on once again

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