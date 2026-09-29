This is the first in a series of guest articles from participants in the Earthly Community School, a practical journey we facilitate to help people understand and act for a better world.

Picture a classroom with no walls, no bell, and a teacher who has been perfecting the curriculum for 3.8 billion years.

That teacher is not a metaphor, but can be embodied by the forest floor, the tide pool, the tree that has provided shade for countless sentient beings while absorbing our carbon emissions.

I grew up here in India, where nature and learning were always in sync and in support.

Coming to school initially made me feel the opposite; this sense of detachment from nature and separation felt manufactured.

Long before modern classrooms, ancient civilisations recognised nature as humanity’s ultimate schoolmaster.

In the Hindu tradition, education flourished within forest academies known as Gurukuls, where sages penned the sacred Aranyakas (Forest Books) and sat beneath the shelter of the Banyan tree to contemplate cosmic order.

This reverence for the natural world as a living textbook is echoed globally, and by treating the wilderness not just as a setting, but as a teacher of patience, resilience, and interconnectedness.

These diverse traditions recognised that some of the purest lessons in physics, philosophy, and empathy can be found right outside our doors.

The current model of school was built for a different century and is severely outdated for combating the eco-polycrises we face today.

Nature runs on a completely different operating system, and educators who have tried teaching by it are finding results that traditional classrooms struggle to match.

Even before looking at the evidence, and in recognition of Indigenous wisdom and respect for Knowledge itself, we might find that nature is perhaps the best teacher.

I say this from the perspective of having grown up with my parents as educators, and their continual encouragement to spend more time in Nature was a constant reminder that its natural healing remedies aren’t limited to sickness, but also apply to our minds.

Holistic learning is exactly what Nature can offer us. Take, for example, the attention-deficit crisis we face because of the introduction of reels, known for their highly attention-diverting nature; AI has done the same by discouraging people’s ability to articulate critically and create meaningfully without external support.

Nature reminds us of our roots and helps us access our deepest, most meaningful organic truths without filters.

It can start with something small like these beautiful stone stacks I found during my time in Bhutan, reminding us that patience, humility, and balance begin within ourselves.

What does nature actually teach us?

Strip away the romanticism and look at what a natural system demonstrates, structurally, every day: sitting in an air-conditioned classroom takes away the harsh realities of what’s happening outside.

Risk assessment: A child climbing a tree has to calculate weight, balance, and consequence in real time, no worksheet required. Research has linked supported risk-taking to opportunities for developing confidence, independence, and decision-making.

Patience and cycles: A garden does not yield results on a semester schedule. Seeds fail and seasons matter. has associated participation in school gardening with a range of social, emotional, and educational benefits, including opportunities for children to experience growth, responsibility, and patience.

Interdependence: is woven into natural ecosystems; learning this and applying it to educational systems is highly beneficial, as research similarly reports opportunities for stronger social interaction, cooperation, and responsibility within groups.

And these are not simply useful skills for children. They are precisely the capacities our polycrisis demands: the ability to assess consequences, understand cycles, and recognise that no system exists in isolation.

Forest schools, a model that emerged from Scandinavian outdoor education traditions and was introduced to the UK in the 1990s, now have a substantial research base.

A systematic review of forest school programs for children aged three to six involving 16 studies across 1,500 children found benefits across cognitive function, motor coordination and balance, nature connectedness, and health and well-being compared to indoor school activities.

A separate ethnographic study of three-year-olds with little or no prior experience of woodland spaces found benefits in personal, socio-emotional development, verbal communication, and mathematics after eleven weekly sessions.

This is not just about children

Most existing research clusters around early childhood, but the logic scales.

A study on nature-based learning in disadvantaged urban schools found that students participating in the ‘Nurture thru Nature’ programme consistently outperformed others in mathematics and science.

It is about how the brain engages with unstructured, sensory-rich, consequence-driven environments at any age.

Ultimately, nature-driven education teaches skills that extend beyond what traditional classrooms offer, stimulating compassion and cultivating care for the more-than-human world.

Perhaps we should worry less about the next exam and more about what we are really teaching students-do schools worldwide bring true value, given the current state of our world?

If we’re constantly getting warning signs from Mother Nature, whether in the form of earthquakes, floods, melting polar ice caps, and massive storms displacing millions, then how can we collectively correct consciousness and reflect that in what we’re teaching our future leaders?

What would a nature-taught school actually look like

Assessment through demonstrated capability rather than timed tests.

Nature is not a shortcut to better outcomes; it is a different logic, one built on observation, patience, and failure as information rather than punishment and reprimand.

Call it controversial, but nature-based learning is one of the main missing links in what is causing the most disconnect between humanity and true meaningful progress, and this is not just about schools.

It applies to every being in this world, no matter the age, with a responsibility to care about our planet, for there is no Planet B (even though some might think we can simply buy another one?!).

The moment we remember that we are part of Nature, not above it, we can find meaningful areas of nexus and intersection and see how much we can learn from Nature itself.

Insects, rivers, and forests have functioned as self-correcting systems longer than human civilisation has existed.

Maybe the most radical thing education could do is stop treating nature as a field trip and start treating it as a foundational faculty.