The Earthly

The Earthly

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Lisa Di Capua's avatar
Lisa Di Capua
Sep 29

This is really beautiful and I wish it didn't feel like such an idealist view. I look at our current school model and wonder why our kids only get two (short) opportunities to play outside each day. And it's not even in nature because they've cleared the grounds of trees and left only grass along with man-made structures for playing on. Shifting to this way of learning (even 50% of the time!) would improve so many of the mental and physical health issues our youth (all of us really) suffer from. Thank you for this lovely view into what would be such an amazing school system. 🤍

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Nan Wray's avatar
Nan Wray
Sep 29Edited

I love this! We need more earthly schools!

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