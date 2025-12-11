The Earthly

The Earthly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6d

Powerful piece. The part about climate change decimating even protected reserves is a real shift from teh pesticide-and-habitat-loss narrative most people still operate from. The 6.6% annual decline compounding is terryfying math, we're basically watching a slow motion extinction event unfold at the base of the food web. What gets me is how fast native pollinators can rebound when habitat is restored, that response time suggests there's still a window to act but that window shrinks exponentialy every year we wait.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
6d

as a Master Rain Gardener I can attest to that fact even with pollinator plants I am seeing very few insects-this past summer I saw 1 bumble bee 2 butterflies and maybe 3 dragonflies-appalling what WE HAVE DONE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 earthlyeducation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture