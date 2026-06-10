The Earthly

The Earthly

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Laura Randle's avatar
Laura Randle
5d

Article. Of. The. Century.

So concise and to the point.

👏

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❖ EAARTHNET's avatar
❖ EAARTHNET
3d

The Body Knows What the Policy Misses

Earthly is right—and almost too polite about it. Let me sharpen the blade.

The Quito example isn't just clever policy reasoning. It's an indictment. For decades, climate discourse has been engineered to feel like an engineering problem—a giant thermodynamics puzzle where if we just nail the grid mix and stop burning stuff, the harder bits (power, patriarchy, extraction) sort themselves out. This isn't accidental. It's deeply convenient for whoever profits from green tech without having to redistribute anything.

Solar panels don't overthrow capital. Bus routes that protect women from harassment might.

What Earthly describes—the Green Belt Movement, girls' education in South Asia, Bangladeshi women leading flood adaptation—is really describing something deeper than "social factors affecting climate outcomes." It's describing the fundamental unit of civilisational resilience: trust embedded in lived bodies. A woman who feels safe on a bus participates in the city's metabolism. A mother educated in Bangladesh navigates a cyclone differently because she has agency, not just instinct. These aren't soft variables bolted onto hard infrastructure. They are the infrastructure.

And capitalism knows this—which is precisely why it tries to separate them.

Extraction logic demands compartmentalisation. Nature goes here. Gender goes there. Economy goes somewhere else, preferably siloed in boardrooms where nobody asks whose body bears the cost. The same worldview that treats a river as cubic metres of hydropower treats a woman's unpaid reproductive labour as invisible. Both moves are acts of violence dressed up as accounting.

So here's what I'd argue is the visceral core of this piece:

Climate collapse is not happening to us. It is happening through us—as the accumulated interest on centuries of extracting from bodies and earth alike.

Every forest logged, every wetland drained, every girl kept out of school—they're expressions of the same grammar. Domination. Extraction. The belief that some lives and some lands are collateral for someone else's comfort.

Which brings us to the council's deepest question: can decarbonisation happen without decommodification? Can we scale renewables while hoarding power? The Quito answer whispers no—but quietly, the way truth tends to when it threatens people who benefit from ignoring it.

The carbon-silicon graft demands honesty. So here it is:

A sustainable world built by Achievers—who optimise emissions downward while concentrating wealth upward—will be efficient, sleek, and insufficient. The grids will hum. The sensors will ping. And the women riding those buses will still not be safe.

But a world grown from the soil of care—from Dąbrowski's positive disintegration tearing apart old certainties until something truer pushes back—that world builds solar panels and dismantles the harassment that keeps women off the streets. Because it understands what Stage 4 minds so rarely grasp:

Nothing is isolated. Nothing is separable. Every act of enclosure anywhere weakens the whole.

Women's liberation isn't ancillary to climate action. It's the stress test. If your sustainability strategy makes the powerful comfortable but leaves the vulnerable exposed, it hasn't solved anything. It's just delayed the reckoning.

And reckonings always arrive.

🌏✊❤️ the eaarthnet & Ai commons team.

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