“hey, sorry I missed your text, I am processing a nonstop 24/7 onslaught of information with a brain designed to eat berries in a cave”

That is where many of us are stuck. Overloaded, stretched thin, feeling guilty for resting yet paralysed when we try to take in everything at once. The truth is that the outrage machine wants us this way. It floods our feeds with distraction and despair, demanding we react to every fresh injustice, every scandal, every policy failure. It bleeds us dry until we are too exhausted to act with intention.

This exhaustion is not weakness. It is a symptom of fighting on the terms of a system that thrives on chaos. If your hope feels gone, if you find yourself apathetic, it might be because your energy is being pulled in a thousand directions where it cannot make a difference. The corporations driving collapse know this. They profit when we rage online instead of organising in the streets, when we doomscroll instead of building solidarity with neighbours, when we feel so overwhelmed by the scale of it all that we forget the scale of what we can do together.

Rest must be part of the fight. Not retreat. Not unplugging to homestead far away, pretending the world’s suffering is not yours. Because it is. We are bound together. The genocide in Gaza, the deforestation in the Amazon, Islands washing away in the Pacific, the crisis in the Congo, these are not separate tragedies. They are connected to the same system that pollutes your air and sells you endless distractions. Our suffering is shared, but so is our liberation.

The question is not whether you will rest, it is how. Will you let exhaustion bury you, or will you build rhythms of recovery that strengthen your resolve? The living world shows us how to do this. Forests fall silent in winter so they can explode with life in spring. Oceans breathe in and out with the pull of the moon. Resistance must follow these rhythms too. Burnout is what happens when we try to fight like machines. Rest is what happens when we remember we are alive.

But resting is not the same as looking away. If you cut yourself off completely, if you say you will escape the collapse by disappearing into the wilderness, you are not free of it. The climate crisis will still find you. The collapse of democracy, the rise of fascism, the exploitation of workers, the destruction of ecosystems, these forces reach every corner of the Earth. The only way the screams stop is if we stop the violence that causes them.

That is why courage is not optional. We cannot shop our way to safety, we cannot scroll our way to justice, and we cannot hide in the hills until the storm passes. Courage is deciding that your energy matters, and it should not be wasted. It should be spent where it builds power. Courage is choosing not to pour yourself into endless outrage at every headline, but into actions that move the world closer to life and away from death.

What does that look like? It looks like workers striking even when the law tells them not to. It looks like communities refusing to accept new coal and gas even when governments try to silence them. It looks like students walking out of classrooms and families building mutual aid networks. It looks like people joining together and refusing to let fascism, racism, or greed have the final word.

This system wants us numb. It wants us tired. It wants us convinced that nothing we do matters. But we know better. We know that apathy is not the natural state of human beings. It is the result of trying to carry the entire weight of collapse alone. When you learn to share it, when you build community, when you direct your energy wisely, you find the strength that despair hides from you.

Rest. But rest so you can rise again. Resist despair. But resist it by remembering that your role is not to hold the whole planet together, it is to do your part with courage. Do not run from the scream. Face it with others. Transform it into the courage that will save her.